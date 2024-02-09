Specifications for the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport D250 Se (183Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport D250 Se (183Kw) L461 My24 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1702 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1704 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Wheelbase
|2997 mm
|Height
|1820 mm
|Length
|4946 mm
|Width
|2003 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2322 kg
|Gcm
|6720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3220 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|165 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|232 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|190 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/50 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/50 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Lh Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sal1A2Aw3Pa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 380mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Animated Directional Indicators - Rear
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Air Quality Sensor
- All Surface Progress Control
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Body Coloured Roof
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cabin Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Condition Response
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Electrically Deployable Towbar
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Full Leather Steering Wheel
- Gradient Acceleration Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gradient Release Control
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Loadspace Mounting Provisions
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upholstery
- Leather Upgrade - Extended
- Multi-media System with 13.1 inch Touch Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- Music Streaming
- No Badge
- Open Differential
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Occupant Protective system
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Heat F&R Pwr Rec Rear
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Perimeter Alarm
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL
- Power Mirror Fold, Memory, Heated & App Lights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Premium Sound System
- Single Speed Transfer Box
- Standard Roof
- Spare Wheel 21 inch
- Traction Control System
- Toughened Front & Rear Side Glass
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Trailer Wiring Preparation
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- Upper Secondary Glovebox
- Voice Control
- Wireless Device Charger
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- 23 inch SV Bespoke Wheels - $7,541
- 3D Surround Sound System - $2,390
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $3,370
- Activity Key - $930
- Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control - $460
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $2,310
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts - $75
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,470
- 23 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,160
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $390
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $4,290
- Alloy Wheels Special 13 Inch - $4,940
- Black Brake Calipers - $800
- Bright Metal Pedals - $410
- Black Painted Roof - $2,171
- Cabin Air Purification Pro - $671
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,887
- Carbon Fibre Trim Finishers - $2,442
- Configurable Cabin Lighting - $540
- Convenience Pack - $1,202
- Configurable Programs - $754
- Digital LED H/lights/Signature DRL/Image Project - $2,200
- Domestic Plug Socket - $130
- Duo Tone Headlining - $620
- Duo Tone Headling - Special - $2,770
- Ebony Headlining - $620
- Electric Cabin Pre-conditioning - $3,470
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,300
- Exterior Pack - Black - $3,327
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,670
- Fog Lights - Front - $403
- Full Non-leather Upgrade - $2,495
- Hot Climate Pack - $6,463
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $270
- Heated Steering Wheel - $690
- Head Up Display - $2,420
- Heated Washer Jets - $230
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,300
- Loadspace Floor Partition - $280
- Laminated Front & Rear Side Glass - $1,356
- Load Protection Net - $364
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full - $5,781
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,220
- Metallic Paint Special - $17,723
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows - $500
- Non-leather Steering Wheel - $920
- No Towing
- Pwr Fr Sts 20 Way - Clim/Mass/Dr Mem/Capt Armrest - $2,210
- Pwr Fr Sts 20 Way - Clim/Mem Fr, Htd Pwr Rec Rear - $1,105
- Park Assist - $310
- Privacy Glass - $999
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace - $241
- Premium Mats - $754
- Premium Upgrade Interior Pack - $8,326
- Remote Park Assist - $620
- Rear Seat Entertainment System 11.4 inch - $4,150
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight - $1,446
- Satin Protective Paint Film - $7,040
- Soft Door Close - $1,150
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $22,160
- Stormer Handling Pack - $10,140
- Signature Sound System - $10,570
- Smoke Pack - $50
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,570
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $4,420
- Self-sealing Tyres - $380
- Suedecloth Headlining - $2,770
- Special Veneer - Wood - $731
- Special Veneer - Black - $731
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination - $113
- Spare Wheel 20 inch - $770
- Spare Wheel 22 inch - $770
- Spare Wheel 23 inch - $770
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $380
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Textile Pack - Premium - $5,533
- Technology Pack - $3,142
- Tyre Repair System
- Twin Speed Transfer Box - $690
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $17,723
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $22,160
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan - $600
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $780
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Ostuni Pearl White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Sanguinello Orange
|Orange
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss
|$17,723
|British Racing Green
|Green
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss
|$17,723
|Charente Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$2,220
|Amethyst Grey Purple
|Purple
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss
|$17,723
|Carpathian Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$2,220
|Icy White
|White
|Special Effect Paint - Gloss
|$22,160
|Eiger Grey
|Grey
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin
|$22,160
|Ethereal Frost Silver
|Silver
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss
|$17,723
|Fuji White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Velocity Blue
|Blue
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss
|$17,723
|Petrolix Blue
|Blue
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss
|$17,723
|Flux Silver
|Silver
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss
|$17,723
|Sunset Gold
|Yellow
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss
|$17,723
|Firenze Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Obsidian Black
|Black
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss
|$17,723
|Giola Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Borasco Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Ionian Silver
|Silver
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss
|$17,723
|Sunrise Copper
|Brown
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss
|$17,723
|Varesine Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Tourmaline Brown
|Brown
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss
|$17,723
|Santorini Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Constellation Blue
|Blue
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss
|$17,723
Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$152,100
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$192,800
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$169,600
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,800
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,200
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,500
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$194,500
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$171,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$184,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$176,000
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,961
|D250 Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,000
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,261
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,911
|P360 Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$151,800
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$161,661
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$173,761
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$188,716
|P460E Phev Autobiogr (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$212,105