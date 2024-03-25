WhichCar
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) L461 My24 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) L461 My24 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1702 mm
Tracking Rear 1704 mm
Ground Clearance 216 mm
Wheelbase 2997 mm
Height 1820 mm
Length 4946 mm
Width 2003 mm
Kerb Weight 2316 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3220 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 182 g/km
CO2 Urban 283 g/km
CO2 Combined 219 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 294 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/50 R21
Rear Tyre 275/50 R21
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Lower Lh Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sal1A2Au3Pa123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured England

