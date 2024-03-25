Specifications for the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) L461 My24 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1702 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1704 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Wheelbase
|2997 mm
|Height
|1820 mm
|Length
|4946 mm
|Width
|2003 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2316 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3220 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|219 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|182 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|283 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|219 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/50 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/50 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Lh Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sal1A2Au3Pa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Animated Directional Indicators - Rear
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Aluminium Interior Trim
- AMG Line
- AMG Floor Mats
- Active Park Assist
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Rear Seat
- All Surface Progress Control
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Black Brake Calipers
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cabin Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Condition Response
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Duo Tone Headlining
- Dynamic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Ebony Headlining
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Electrically Deployable Towbar
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Full Leather Steering Wheel
- Gradient Acceleration Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gradient Release Control
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Load Compartment Package
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Loadspace Mounting Provisions
- Lowered Suspension
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upholstery
- Leather Upgrade - Extended
- Multi-media System with 13.1 inch Touch Screen
- MBUX Multimedia System - Extended Functionality
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-Link Axle
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- Music Streaming
- No Badge
- Open Differential
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Occupant Protective system
- Off Road Pack
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Heat F&R Pwr Rec Rear
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Parktronic
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Protection
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power front seats with memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL
- Power Mirror Fold, Memory, Heated & App Lights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Armrests
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Sports Brakes
- Sports Seats Premium
- Sound System
- Single Speed Transfer Box
- Standard Roof
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 21 inch
- Traction Control System
- Toughened Front & Rear Side Glass
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Trailer Wiring Preparation
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- Upper Secondary Glovebox
- Voice Control
- Wireless Device Charger
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- 3D Surround Sound System - $2,390
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $3,370
- Activity Key - $930
- Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control - $460
- Aluminium Treadplates - Branded - $2,310
- Black Pack - $3,327
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting - $540
- Cabin Air Purification Pro - $364
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,887
- Convenience Pack - $1,202
- Contrast Roof - $2,171
- Configurable Programs - $754
- Digital LED H/lights/Signature DRL/Image Project - $2,200
- Domestic Plug Socket - $130
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,670
- Fog Lights - Front - $403
- Full Non-leather Upgrade - $2,495
- Handling Pack - $10,140
- Hot Climate Pack - $6,463
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass - $999
- Heated Steering Wheel - $690
- Head Up Display - $2,420
- Heated Washer Jets - $230
- Heated Windscreen & Washer Jets - $1,300
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,300
- Loadspace Floor Partition - $280
- Laminated Front & Rear Side Glass - $1,356
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows - $500
- Non-leather Steering Wheel - $920
- Park Assist - $310
- Parking Climate with Scheduled Preconditioning - $3,470
- Privacy Glass - $999
- Power Tailgate - $270
- Premium Upgrade Interior Pack - $7,977
- Red Brake Calipers - $800
- Remote Park Assist - $620
- Rear Seat Entertainment System 11.4 inch - $4,150
- Satin Protective Paint Film - $7,040
- Soft Door Close - $1,150
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Satin Forged Carbon Finisher - $2,442
- Signature Sound System - $10,570
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,570
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $4,420
- Self-sealing Tyres - $380
- Special Veneer - Black - $731
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors - $113
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Technology Pack - $3,142
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Twin Speed Transfer Box - $690
- Upholstery - Premium Textile - $5,184
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan - $600
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $780
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|British Racing Green in Gloss finish
|Green
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Sanguinello Orange in?Gloss finish
|Orange
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|British Racing Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|$17,723
|Amethyst Grey Purple?in?Gloss finish
|Purple
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Ethereal Frost Silver in Gloss finish
|Silver
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Ostuni Pearl White
|White
|Pearl Effect Paint
|—
|Sunset Gold in Gloss finish
|Gold
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Velocity Blue in Gloss finish
|Blue
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Flux Silver in Gloss finish
|Silver
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Petrolix Blue?in?Gloss finish
|Blue
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Obsidian Black in Gloss finish
|Black
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Firenze Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Eiger Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Ionian Silver in?Gloss finish
|Silver
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Fuji White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Giola Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Borasco Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Sunrise Copper in Gloss finish
|Orange
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Varesine Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Charente Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$2,220
|Eiger Grey in Satin Finish
|Grey
|Satin Paint Premium
|$22,160
|Icy White?in?Gloss finish
|White
|Gloss Paint Premium
|$22,160
|Tourmaline Brown?in?Gloss finish
|Brown
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Carpathian Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$2,220
|Constellation Blue in Gloss finish
|Blue
|Gloss Paint
|$17,723
|Santorini Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$152,100
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$192,800
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$169,600
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,800
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,200
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,500
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$194,500
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$171,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$184,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$176,000
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,961
|D250 Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,000
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,261
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,911
|P360 Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$151,800
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$161,661
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$173,761
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$188,716
|P460E Phev Autobiogr (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$212,105