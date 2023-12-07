Specifications for the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P400 R-Dynamic Se (294Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P400 R-Dynamic Se (294Kw) L560 My23 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1683 mm
|Length
|4797 mm
|Width
|1930 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2016 kg
|Gcm
|5170 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2670 kg
|CO2 Emissions
|202 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|162 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|271 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|202 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salya2Ax3Na123456
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 325mm Rear Brakes
- 380mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- 6 Airbags
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Animated Directional Indicators - Rear
- Analogue Dials with Central TFT Display
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Quality Sensor
- All Surface Progress Control
- All Season Tyres
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cabin Lighting
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coil Suspension
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Monitoring
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Follow Me Home Lighting
- Global Lock/Unlock Switch - Drivers Door
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Headrests Front
- High Range Transfer Case
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lock Only Switch - Front Passenger Door
- Low Traction Launch
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Metal Treadplates - Front with Branding
- No Badge
- Open Differential
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Driver Memory
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Satin Chrome
- Perimeter Alarm
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Mirror Fold, Memory, Heated & App Lights
- Power Socket Pack 1
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Camera
- Rear Centre Headrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- R-Dynamic Exterior Pack
- Remote Infotainment System
- Roll Stability Control
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Standard IP Cap Ends
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Single Speed Transfer Box
- Standard Roof
- Self-sealing Tyres
- Subwoofer
- Traction Control System
- Touch Pro Duo
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response with Dynamic Program
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- Wheel Finish - Satin
Optional Extras
- Activity Key - $960
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $390
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,300
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,600
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $390
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $2,080
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $3,380
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $390
- Black Painted Roof - $1,425
- Cabin Air Purification Plus - $815
- Cold Climate Plus Pack - $4,500
- Carbon Fibre Trim Finishers - $3,020
- Click & Go Integrated Base Unit - $340
- Chrome IP End Caps - $210
- Configurable Dynamics - $940
- Convenience Pack - $1,790
- Electronic Air Suspension - $2,110
- Electric Cabin Pre-conditioning - $3,470
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $800
- Fog Lights - Front - $403
- Full Leather Steering Wheel
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $845
- Heated Steering Wheel - $530
- Head Up Display - $2,420
- Headlight Washer System - $494
- Interactive Driver Display - $890
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates Front - Branded - $640
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox - $430
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - $1,200
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full - $3,480
- Leather Upholstery Special - $1,920
- Morzine Headlining - Light Oyster
- Matrix-laser LED headlights with signature DRL - $3,900
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,780
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Driver Mem Rear Pwr Rec - $598
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Climate & Driver Memory - $1,495
- Power Fr Seats 14 Way - Climate, Dr Mem, Heat Rear - $2,301
- Pwr Fr Seats 14 Way - Clim, Dr Mem, Ht Rear Pw Rec - $2,899
- Power Fr Seats 14 Way - Clim, Dr Mem Rear Pwr Rec - $2,093
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Heated & Driver Memory - $806
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Heated All & Driver Mem - $1,612
- Pwr Fr Seats 14 Way - Heat All, Dr Mem, Rr Pwr Rec - $2,210
- Pwr Fr Seats 14 Way - Heated, Dr Mem, Rear Pwr Rec - $1,404
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Climate/Massage/ Dr Mem - $6,188
- Pwr Fr Sts 20 Way - Clim/Mass/Dr Mem/Htd Rear - $6,994
- Pwr Fr Sts 20 Way - Clim/Mass/Dr Mem/Pwr Rec Rear - $6,786
- Pwr Fr Sts 20 Way - Clim.Mass/Dr Mem/Ht Pwr Rec Rr - $7,592
- Parking Assistance Pack - $2,060
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $890
- Privacy Glass - $890
- Premium Mats - $640
- Premium Cabin Lighting - $540
- R-Dynamic Black Pack - $2,180
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $940
- Rear Seat Remote Release - $300
- Surround Camera System - 3D - $1,650
- Secure Tracker - $1,370
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,300
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $13,077
- Signature Sound System - $8,640
- Smoke Pack - $80
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,570
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $4,420
- Suedecloth Headlining - $2,630
- Surround Sound System - $1,040
- Summer Tyres
- Special Veneer - $220
- Special Veneer - Wood - $220
- Special Veneer - Gloss Black - $530
- Special Vehicle Option Bespoke Paint
- Spare Wheel 20 inch - $1,401
- Spare Wheel 21 inch - $1,601
- Spare Wheel 22 inch - $1,801
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $530
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,000
- Technology Pack - $7,020
- Terrain Response 2 with Dynamic Program - $430
- Tyre Repair System - $110
- Towing Eye - Rear - $286
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $8,500
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $19,177
- Upholstery - Premium Textile - $1,920
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan - $1,030
- Wade Sensing - $702
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $560
Current Land Rover Range Rover Velar pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,898
|D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$122,553
|P400 Autobiography (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,403
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$140,503
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$131,198
|Phev Dynamic Hse (297Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$143,508
|Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$132,153