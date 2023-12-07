WhichCar
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P400E Phev R-Dynam Hse (297Kw) L560 My23 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P400E Phev R-Dynam Hse (297Kw) L560 My23 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P400E Phev R-Dynam Hse (297Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1683 mm
Length 4797 mm
Width 1930 mm
Kerb Weight 2163 kg
Gcm 4720 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2720 kg

Fuel and Emissions
CO2 Emissions 62 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 209 g/km
CO2 Combined 62 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 640 Nm
Makimum Power 297 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/45 R21
Rear Tyre 265/45 R21
Front Rim Size 8.5X21
Rear Rim Size 8.5X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Salya2Ax3Na123456
Country Manufactured England

Current Land Rover Range Rover Velar pricing and specs

P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $104,898
D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $122,553
P400 Autobiography (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $156,403
P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $140,503
P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $131,198
Phev Dynamic Hse (297Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $143,508
Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $132,153