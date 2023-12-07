Specifications for the 2023 Lexus Nx250 2Wd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Lexus Nx250 2Wd Aaza20R 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
MORE Lexus News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1660 mm
|Length
|4660 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1705 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2205 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|158 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|131 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|203 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|158 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|247 Nm
|Makimum Power
|152 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R18 103H
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R18 103H
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 21MM Multi Media System
- 317mm Rear Brakes
- 328mm Front Brakes
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Display Audio with Touch Screen
- Dynamic Cruise Control
- Data Communication Module
- Digital Multi Information Display
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights
- ECO Mode
- E-Latch (interior door handles)
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Extended Mobility Tyres
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Floor Mats - Special
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Interior - Single Colour
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Lexus Connected Services
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Headlights
- Lexus Safety Sense Plus
- Lane Trace Assist
- Multi-media System with 9.8 inch Touchscreen
- Normal Mode
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Parking Support Brake
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 2-way
- Power Mirrors
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Tailgate
- Remote Air Conditioner Package
- Radar Cruise Control
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Road Sign Assist
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Safe Exit Assist
- Synthetic Leather Trim
- Sports Mode
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $1,750
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Onyx
|Black
|Solid Paint
|—
|Caliente
|Red
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Titanium
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Carnelian
|Orange
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Khaki Metal
|Green
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Sonic Chrome
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Sonic Quartz
|White
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Celestial Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
|Graphite Black
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$1,750
Current Lexus Nx250 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2Wd + Enhancement Pack 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,400
|2Wd 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$63,400