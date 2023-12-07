WhichCar
2023 Lexus Nx250 2Wd + Enhancement Pack Aaza20R 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Lexus Nx250 2Wd + Enhancement Pack Aaza20R 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Lexus Nx250 2Wd + Enhancement Pack. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1625 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1660 mm
Length 4660 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1705 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2205 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 158 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6B
CO2 Extra 131 g/km
CO2 Urban 203 g/km
CO2 Combined 158 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 247 Nm
Makimum Power 152 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R18 103H
Rear Tyre 235/60 R18 103H
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

