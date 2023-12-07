WhichCar
2023 Lexus Ux200 Sports Luxury +Ep Mzaa10R 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Lexus Ux200 Sports Luxury +Ep Mzaa10R 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Direct Shift Cvt
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2023 Lexus Ux200 Sports Luxury +Ep. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1520 mm
Length 4495 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1490 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1980 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 47 L
CO2 Emissions 132 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 116 g/km
CO2 Urban 159 g/km
CO2 Combined 132 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 205 Nm
Makimum Power 126 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 Rf18 95V
Rear Tyre 225/50 Rf18 95V
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Trailing Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthy35Bh202123456
Country Manufactured Japan