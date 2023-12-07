WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-AMG
  3. Glc
  4. 43 4Matic

2023 Mercedes-AMG Glc 43 4Matic X253 My22 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

fe6c1b91/2023 mercedes amg glc 43 4matic 3 0l petrol 4d wagon 04c6015c
2023 Mercedes-AMG Glc 43 4Matic X253 My22 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-AMG Glc 43 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-AMG Glc News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1621 mm
Tracking Rear 1617 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1644 mm
Length 4658 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1870 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2460 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2460 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 590 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 235 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 182 g/km
CO2 Urban 327 g/km
CO2 Combined 235 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 520 Nm
Makimum Power 287 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 Zr20
Rear Tyre 285/40 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W&*2539642#000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG Glc pricing and specs

63 S 4Matic 4D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $187,000
63 S 4Matic 4D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $179,300
43 4Matic 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $136,000
63 S 4Matic 4D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $191,800
43 4Matic 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $146,900
43 4Matic 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $136,400
43 4Matic 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $143,200
43 4Matic 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $133,000