Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-AMG Glc 43 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Mercedes-AMG Glc 43 4Matic X253 My22 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Auto Torque Clu
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1621 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1617 mm
|Wheelbase
|2873 mm
|Height
|1644 mm
|Length
|4658 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1870 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2460 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2460 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|590 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|235 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|182 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|327 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|235 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|520 Nm
|Makimum Power
|287 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W&*2539642#000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 4ETS Electronic Traction System
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Adaptive Brakes
- Automatic Door Locks
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Agility Control Suspension
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Amazon Alexa
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- AMG Radiator Grille
- AMG Ride Control
- AMG Performance Exhaust System
- AMG Performance 4Matic All Wheel Drive
- AMG Speedshift Transmission
- Active Park Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Drying Function
- Breakdown Management
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seat Pack
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Crash Sensor
- Crash Responsive Emergency Lighting
- Cross Traffic Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack
- Distronic
- Dynamic Select
- ECO Indicator
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Tailgate Opening & Closing
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Google Home
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hands Free Access
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display with Virtual Image Projection
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- Keyless Start
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Locking Verification
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- MBUX Multimedia System - Extended Functionality
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Maintenance Management
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Night Pack
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Parktronic
- Permanent AWD
- Power front seats
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Headrest Adjustment Memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Protection & Care Set
- PreSafe
- PreSafe Plus
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Running Boards - Aluminium Look
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Selective Damping System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Brakes
- Speedtronic
- Sports Steering
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 5 Speakers
- Sound Selectable Exhaust System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Subwoofer
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Telediagnostics
- Theft Notification
- Touch Pad Centre Console
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Valet Mode
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vision Pack
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Variable Speed Limiter
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wood Grain Trim
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- AMG High Perform Ceramic Composite Brakes - front - $8,300
- AMG High Performance Seat Package - $4,800
- AMG Performance Steering Wheel - $1,100
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,300
- Bright Metallic Paint - $3,000
- Climatised Front Seats - $1,500
- Innovation Pack - $1,400
- Leather Colour Option
- Leather Interior - Contrast Stitching
- Metallic Paint - $1,600
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,400
- Non-metallic Paint
Current Mercedes-AMG Glc pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|63 S 4Matic 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$187,000
|63 S 4Matic 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$179,300
|43 4Matic 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$136,000
|63 S 4Matic 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$191,800
|43 4Matic 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$146,900
|43 4Matic 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$136,400
|43 4Matic 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$143,200
|43 4Matic 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$133,000