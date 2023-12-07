Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz Eqa 350 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Mercedes-Benz Eqa 350 4Matic H243 My24 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1695 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1697 mm
|Ground Clearance
|209 mm
|Wheelbase
|2729 mm
|Height
|1614 mm
|Length
|4463 mm
|Width
|1834 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2005 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2535 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|520 Nm
|Makimum Power
|210 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20 Et50.5
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20 Et50.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar, Transverse Control Arm, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Pressurised Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1N2437112*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 330mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Acoustic Ambient Protection
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Air Curtains
- Active Distance Assist
- Airbag Disabling Switch - Automatic Front Passenge
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- AMG Line Sports Interior
- AMG Line Sports Exterior
- AMG Specific Front Apron
- Active Speed Limit Assist
- Aluminium Trim Strips
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Black Grille Surround
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Chrome Air Vents
- Climatised Front Seats
- Cargo Cover
- Cloth Headlining
- Charging Cable - Public
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dual Electric Motors
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Distronic
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Select
- Extended Automatic Re-start in Traffic
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior LED Luminescent Band
- Electric Power Steering
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- EQ Specific Blue Elements
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Apron with Chrome Inserts
- Fatigue Detection
- Fatigue Reminder
- Forward Collision Warning
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Trim Elements - Special
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go Comfort Package
- Keyless Start
- LED High Performance Headlights
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Linguatronic
- MBUX Infotainment System
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Mirror Pack
- Maintenance Management
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Park Assist
- Park Pack
- Parktronic
- Pre-installation for Digital Key Transfer
- Pre-entry Climate Control
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Plug Type 2 CCS (up to AC 11kW / DC 100kW)
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Front Axle
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Rear Axle
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Predictive Navigation
- Progressive Exterior
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tilt & Slide
- Parked Vehicle Locator
- Power Windows
- Rear Apron
- Rear Airbags - Forward Facing
- Rear Apron with Chrome Inserts
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Rear Collision Avoidance
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Red Stitching on Seats
- Roll Stability Control
- Reversing Alarm
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioner Front Passenger
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Supply Cable for Domestic Electrical Socket
- Surround Camera System
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Pedals
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Suspension with Adjustable Damping
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Telediagnostics
- Tirefit with Tyre Inflation Compressor
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Upholstery - Artico/Dynamica
- Upholstery - Black
- Valet Mode
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Vision Pack
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wheel Finish - High Sheen
Optional Extras
- Innovation Pack - $1,800
- Interior Wood Trim - $300
- Leather Upholstery Special - $1,700
- Magno Paint - $3,300
- Metallic Paint - $1,490
- Non-metallic Paint
- Urban Guard Vehicle Protection Plus - $1,100
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Designo Mountain Grey
|Grey
|Magno Paint
|$3,300
|Rose Gold
|Pink
|Metallic Paint
|$1,490
|Cosmos Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$1,490
|Mountain Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$1,490
|Digital White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|$1,490
|Night Black
|Black
|Non-metallic Paint
|—
|Polar White
|White
|Non-metallic Paint
|—
|Iridium Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$1,490
Current Mercedes-Benz Eqa pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|250 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$82,300
|350 4Matic 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$102,579
|250+ 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$84,900
|350 4Matic 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$102,900
|250+ 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$83,200
|350 4Matic 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,800