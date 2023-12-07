Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz Vito Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Mercedes-Benz Vito Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 447 My22 2.0L Diesel 5D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1666 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1915 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1967 kg
|Gcm
|5550 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1083 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|181 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|167 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|209 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|181 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1350
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent Cross Arms
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|250 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1V44760323000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window - Front
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Electronic Stability Program
- Automatic Hold Function
- Active Park Assist
- Active Retainer for Sliding Door/s
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Adblue Tank 24 Litre
- Android Auto
- Brake Assist
- Brake Drying Function
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Chrome Air Vents
- Centre Console Storage
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Chrome Interior Pack
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seat Pack
- Child Safety Locks in Passenger Compartment Doors
- Comfort Seats with Lumbar Support Package
- Cloth Upholstery
- Crosswind Assist
- Cabin Walk-Through
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Direct Shift Selector
- Distronic
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Enhanced Understeering Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- Headlight Assist
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- High Gloss Black Trim Appointments - Upper Console
- Halogen Headlights
- Halogen Tail Lights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Inner Door Handle Surrounds - Chrome
- Illuminated Exits
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Sidewall Panels in Cargo Load Area
- Load Adaptive Control
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Selector
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Linguatronic
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatibility - Bluetooth Audio
- Overhead Control Panel - Comfort
- Parktronic
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- QR Codes for Emergency Services on B Pillars
- Rain Sensor
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roll Movement Intervention
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Semi-automatic Air Conditioning
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Passenger Seat
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Sliding Doors Dual
- Sunglass Holder
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steel Wheels
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Tailgate - Windowed
- Touchscreen LCD 7.0 Inch
- Tinted Windows
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Audio 40 with Satellite Navigation - $722
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,147
- Body Coloured Bumpers - $619
- Barn Doors - Side Wall Opening - $1,022
- Bulkhead - Windowed - $619
- Comfort Seat - Front Bench - $722
- Cargo Pack - $2,087
- Carrier Bars - $289
- Digital Rear View Mirror - $928
- Fog Lights - Front - $372
- GVM Upgrade - $1,342
- Interior Lights LED - Rear - $165
- Intelligent Light System - LED - $3,158
- Metallic Paint - $1,563
- Non-metallic Paint
- Parameterisable Special Module - $671
- Roof Rails - $681
- Reversing Alarm - $304
- Sliding Door Windowed - Left - $356
- Sliding Door Windowed - Right - $356
- Sports pack - $2,503
- Standard Paint
- Terminal Strip for Electrical Connections - $102
- Wooden Floor - $722
Current Mercedes-Benz Vito pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$57,700
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$62,600
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$60,000
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$64,900
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$65,700
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$70,600
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$68,000
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$72,900
|Vs20 116 Cdi RWD Tourer 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$75,400
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$64,480
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$69,950
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$67,002
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$72,470
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$73,427
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$78,877
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$75,948
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$81,399
|Vs20 116 Cdi RWD Tourer 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$78,515