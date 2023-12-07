WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Cayenne
  4. E-Hybrid Platinum Edition

2023 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition 9Yb My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Coupe

515421fa/2023 porsche cayenne e hybrid platinum edition 3 0l hybrid 4d coupe 05260174
2023 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition 9Yb My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2023 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Porsche Cayenne News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1682 mm
Tracking Rear 1665 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2895 mm
Height 1676 mm
Length 4931 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2360 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3055 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 695 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 73 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 3.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 73 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 1340
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/40 R21
Rear Tyre 315/35 R21
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 11Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Multi-Link System, Steel Spring Suspension
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Steel Spring Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz9Yzkda00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs

9Ya My24 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $135,200
9Yb My24 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $143,000
S 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $175,000
S 4D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $183,800
E-Hybrid 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $150,700