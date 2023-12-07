WhichCar
2023 Porsche Cayenne Gts 9Ya My23 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Porsche Cayenne Gts 9Ya My23 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2023 Porsche Cayenne Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1682 mm
Tracking Rear 1665 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2895 mm
Height 1676 mm
Length 4929 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2220 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2860 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 715 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 276 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 210 g/km
CO2 Urban 400 g/km
CO2 Combined 276 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 338 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/40 R21
Rear Tyre 305/35 R21
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 11Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Air Suspension, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz9Yzkda00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

