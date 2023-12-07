WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Macan
  4. T

2023 Porsche Macan T 95B My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Porsche Macan T 95B My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Porsche Macan T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Porsche Macan News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1645 mm
Tracking Rear 1655 mm
Ground Clearance 187 mm
Wheelbase 2807 mm
Height 1606 mm
Length 4726 mm
Width 1927 mm
Kerb Weight 1798 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2510 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 645 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 217 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Combined 217 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 195 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/45 R20
Rear Tyre 295/40 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 10Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Independent, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz95Znlb00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche Macan pricing and specs

95B My24 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $109,300
S 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $136,900
T 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $113,200
Gts 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $165,100
95B My24 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $93,800
S 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $117,500
T 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $97,200
Gts 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $141,700