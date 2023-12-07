Specifications for the 2023 Ram 1500 Laramie Sport Rambox Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Ram 1500 Laramie Sport Rambox Mhev Dt My23 5.7L Hybrid Crew Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1742 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1727 mm
|Ground Clearance
|217 mm
|Wheelbase
|2672 mm
|Height
|1971 mm
|Length
|5916 mm
|Width
|2474 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2671 kg
|Gcm
|7713 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3450 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|4500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|779 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|98 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|283 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|12.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|283 g/km
|Engine
|Port Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3950
|Maxiumum Torque
|556 Nm
|Makimum Power
|291 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/55 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/55 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|A-Arms, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Solid Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Track Bar, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|1C6Srf#T8Ln123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis From 10
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 180 amp Alternator
- 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins
- 375mm Rear Brakes
- 378mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery
- 730 Amp Maintenance Free Battery
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Advanced Multi-stage Airbags - Front
- Active Radiator Grille Shutters
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Grille
- Body Coloured Grille Frame
- Bed Divider
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bench Seat 2nd Row - 3 Person
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Armrest with Logo/Crest
- Centre Console Rear - Fold-down
- Centre Console Storage
- Cylinder Deactivation System
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Badging
- Central Locking Tailgate
- Cargo Management System - Lockable with Lighting
- Compass Display
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Decal Pack
- Dual Exhaust
- Drop In Bedliner
- Dual Range Transfer Case
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electric Transfer Case
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning with Brake Intervention
- Fog Lights - Front
- Flat Load Rear Floor
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heavy Duty Shock Absorbers
- Heavy Duty Towbar
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Hill Start Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- eTorque Mild Hybrid System with Refined Stop/Start
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Remote x 2
- Key Operated Panic Alarm
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- LED Headlights
- LaneSense
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Navigation System
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Passive Entry
- Painted Alloy Wheels - Premium
- Push Button Start
- Premium 12 inch Digital Driver Information Display
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way with Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Parksense Front
- Parkview
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist with Stop
- Power Rear Window Sliding
- Power Side Steps
- Power Tailgate Release
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Rambox Lockable & Drainable
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Remote Keyless Entry with Allsecure Controls
- Remote Keyless Enter & Go
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- Remote Proximity Keyless Start
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Rear Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trailer Brake Controls
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Detection
- Tailgate - Ajar Alert
- Tailgate - Fully Damped/Assisted
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Tip Start
- Tonneau Cover
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touchscreen 12.0 inch
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Tub Length 5ft 7 ins
- Tinted Windows
- Tinted Windshield Glass
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Uconnect
- Upholstery - Black
- Upholstery - Partial Leather
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Wheels Polished
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $950
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Bright White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Diamond Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$950
|Crystal Granite
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$950
Current Ram 1500 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Express Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$97,000
|Express Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$98,950
|Big Horn (5-7 Tub) Mhev (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$119,950
|Big Horn (6-4 Tub) Mhev (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$120,950
|Limited Rambox (Hybrid) Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$156,950
|Laramie Sport Rambox Mhev Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$141,950
|Laramie (W/Sunroof) Mhev Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$137,950