Specifications for the 2023 Renault Captur R.s. Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Renault Captur R.s. Line Xjb My23 1.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2639 mm
|Height
|1576 mm
|Length
|4227 mm
|Width
|1797 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1381 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1830 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|660 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|449 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|121 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|198 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|149 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|113 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Rjb00*L1234567
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 228mm Rear Brakes
- 280mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Advanced Emergency Braking System
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Rear Seats
- Bench Seat Rear - Sliding
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Cabin Lighting
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Carbon Look Decorative Dashboard & Door Trim
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Emergency Brake Assist
- ECO Mode
- Eco LED Headlights with 3D Animation
- Easy Park Assist - Hands Free Parking
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- eShifter
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Emergency Warning Lights - Heavy Braking Activated
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Centre Console Armrest - Sliding Function
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Goodbye Sequence
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic High/Low Beam
- Hill Start Assist
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Centering Function
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lower Door Protection
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lane Keeping Assist
- LED Rear Lights with 3D Animation
- Leather Steering Wheel Heated
- Matte Carbon Look Interior Trim
- Multi-media System with 9.3 inch Touchscreen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Multi-sense
- MySense Mode
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver
- Privacy Glass
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Roof Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails - Grey Finish
- Red Stitching on Steering Wheel
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Seatbelt - Special
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Storage Compartment - Rear Door/s
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smart Key Card x 2
- Skid Plates - Front & Rear
- Skid Plate - Grey
- Split-Level Boot Floor
- Sports Mode
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sill Trims - Special
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Two-tone Wheels
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Welcome Sequence
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $650
- Solid Paint
- Two-tone Metallic Paint - $1,000
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Flame Red/Diamond Black
|Red/Black
|Two-tone Metallic Paint
|$650
|Iron Blue/Diamond Black
|Blue/Black
|Two-tone Metallic Paint
|$650
|Flame Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$650
|Oyster Grey/Diamond Black
|Grey/Black
|Two-tone Metallic Paint
|$650
|Smokey Blue
|Blue
|Solid Paint
|—
|Iron Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$650
|Pearl White/Diamond Black
|White/Black
|Two-tone Metallic Paint
|$650
|Oyster Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$650
|Highland Grey/Diamond Black
|Grey/Black
|Two-tone Metallic Paint
|$650
|Pearl White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|$650
|Highland Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$650
|Diamond Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$650
|Smokey Blue/Diamond Black
|Blue/Black
|Two-tone Paint
|—
|Atacama Orange
|Orange
|Metallic Paint
|$650
|Diamond Black/Atacama Orange
|Black/Orange
|Two-tone Metallic Paint
|$650
|Atacama Orange/Diamond Black
|Orange/Black
|Two-tone Metallic Paint
|$650
Current Renault Captur pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Intens 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$39,500
|Life 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$33,000
|Zen 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,000