2023 Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive My23 Electric 5D Wagon

cdd71e1d/2023 tesla model y rear wheel drive 0 0 electric 5d wagon 054c017c
2023 Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive My23 Electric 5D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1636 mm
Tracking Rear 1636 mm
Ground Clearance 167 mm
Wheelbase 2890 mm
Height 1624 mm
Length 4750 mm
Width 1978 mm
Kerb Weight 1778 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2405 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 627 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 220 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R19 104W
Rear Tyre 255/45 R19 104W
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 80 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Lrwyhce??????????
Country Manufactured China

Current Tesla Model Y pricing and specs

Long Range 5D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $69,900
Performance 5D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $82,900
Rear-Wheel Drive 5D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $60,900