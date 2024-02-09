Specifications for the 2024 MG Mg5 Essence. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 MG Mg5 Essence My23 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1563 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1473 mm
|Length
|4675 mm
|Width
|1842 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1318 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1757 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|119 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R17 91W
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R17 91W
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsja36U9Xnn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small Up To 40K
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 272mm Rear Brakes
- 280mm Front Brakes
- 3D Sound System
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Android Auto
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Colour Touchscreen 10 inch
- Door Ajar Warning
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Digital Odometer
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Mode
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program Sport
- Front Centre Armrest
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Minimizing Steering Column
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry
- Key in Ignition Lock Warning Alarm
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- LED Headlights
- Lights on Warning Alarm
- Multi-function Digital Display
- Multi-media System with 10 inch Touch Screen
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Normal Mode
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Headrest
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Impact Protection - Front
- Synthetic Leather Upholstery
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Sill Extensions with Chrome Highlights
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Top View Camera (360 Degree)
- Urban Mode
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Dover White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Diamond Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$700
|Misty Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$700
|Black Pearl
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$700
|Royal Yellow
|Yellow
|Solid Paint
|—
|Brixton Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$700
Current MG Mg5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Essence 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$28,990
|Vibe 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$24,990