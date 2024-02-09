WhichCar
2024 MG Mg5 Essence My23 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2024 MG Mg5 Essence My23 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2024 MG Mg5 Essence. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1563 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1473 mm
Length 4675 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1318 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1757 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 119 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17 91W
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17 91W
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Lsja36U9Xnn123456
Vehicle Segment Small Up To 40K
Country Manufactured China

Current MG Mg5 pricing and specs

Essence 4D Sedan 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $28,990
Vibe 4D Sedan 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $24,990