2024 MG Mg5 Vibe My23 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2024 MG Mg5 Vibe My23 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2024 MG Mg5 Vibe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Ground Clearance 117 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1473 mm
Length 4675 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1260 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1699 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 150 Nm
Makimum Power 84 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16 91V
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16 91V
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Lsja36U9Xnn123456
Vehicle Segment Small Up To 40K
Country Manufactured China

Current MG Mg5 pricing and specs

Essence 4D Sedan 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $28,990
Vibe 4D Sedan 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $24,990