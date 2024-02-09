Specifications for the 2024 Toyota Yaris Sx Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Toyota Yaris Sx Hybrid Mxph10R 1.5L Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1480 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1505 mm
|Length
|3940 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1085 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|76 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|3.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|84 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|65 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|76 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|120 Nm
|Makimum Power
|67 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R15 84H
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R15 84H
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtdkbaa390L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light Up To 25K
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 19CY Multi Media Platform
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Cornering Assist
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Analogue Speedometer
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Vent Surrounds
- Curtain Airbags
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dashboard Inserts
- Digital Tachometer
- Door Inserts - Special
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- ECO Mode
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Exterior Mirrors with Indicators - LED
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Steering Assist
- Emergency Signal System - Hazard Type
- EV Mode
- Front Centre Tray
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- High-Speed Active Cruise Control
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Halogen Indicators
- Headrests Integrated - Rear Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hybrid Drive System
- Impact Absorbing Body Structure
- Interior Carpeted
- Inner Front Door Handle Trim - Silver
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Jack Knife Key
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Lane Centering Function
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Trace Control
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Miracast
- Multi-media System with 7 inch Touch Screen
- Manual Park Brake Lever
- MyToyota
- Navigation System
- Normal Mode
- Noise, Vibration & Harshness Package
- Post Collision Braking
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Front Axle
- Power Mode
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Windows
- Radar Cruise Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Braking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Road Sign Assist
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Steering Assist
- Side Airbags - Centre
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Silver Gear Surround
- Siri Compatibility
- Speed Limit Information Display
- Speed Limit Warning
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Soft Touch Instrument Panel
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- TFT Display
- TFT LCD Information Display
- Toyota Safety Sense
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System - Enhanced
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Vehicle Stability Control Steering Assisted
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Optional Extras
- Crystal Pearl Paint - $575
- Metallic Paint - $575
- Metallic Paint Premium - $575
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Eclectic Blue
|Blue
|Mica Metallic Paint
|$575
|Stunning Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$575
|Frosted White
|White
|Crystal Pearl Paint
|$575
|Ebony
|Black
|Solid Paint
|—
|Glacier White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Bronx Bronze
|Brown
|Metallic Paint
|$575
|Cherry Blossom
|Pink
|Metallic Paint
|$575
|Lunar Blue
|Blue
|Mica Metallic Paint
|$575
|Atomic Rush
|Red
|Mica Metallic Paint
|$575
|Coral Rose
|Pink
|Crystal Pearl Paint
|$575
Current Toyota Yaris pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ascent Sport Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$28,500
|Ascent Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$25,880
|Sx Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$31,960
|Sx 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,960
|Zr Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$34,530
|Zr 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$32,530
|Zr Two-Tone 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$33,305
|Zr Hybrid Two-Tone 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$35,305