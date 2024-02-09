WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Yaris
  4. Zr Two-Tone

2024 Toyota Yaris Zr Two-Tone Mxpa10R 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2024 Toyota Yaris Zr Two-Tone Mxpa10R 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2024 Toyota Yaris Zr Two-Tone. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Yaris News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1480 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1505 mm
Length 3940 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1025 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 114 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 97 g/km
CO2 Urban 142 g/km
CO2 Combined 114 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Mpfi
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 145 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/55 R16 83V
Rear Tyre 185/55 R16 83V
Front Rim Size 6Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jtdkaaa350L123456
Vehicle Segment Light Up To 25K
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Yaris pricing and specs

Ascent Sport Hybrid 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $28,500
Ascent Sport 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $25,880
Sx Hybrid 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $31,960
Sx 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $29,960
Zr Hybrid 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $34,530
Zr 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $32,530
Zr Two-Tone 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $33,305
Zr Hybrid Two-Tone 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $35,305