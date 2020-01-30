The Bathurst 12 Hour is one of Australia’s premier motorsport events, and is one of the crowning jewels of the global endurance calendar. Taking place on the famed Mount Panorama circuit, the Bathurst 12 Hour pits the best international drivers against some of Australia’s best local talent in fearsome and fast GT3 machines.

