Bathurst 12 Hour
The Bathurst 12 Hour is one of Australia’s premier motorsport events, and is one of the crowning jewels of the global endurance calendar. Taking place on the famed Mount Panorama circuit, the Bathurst 12 Hour pits the best international drivers against some of Australia’s best local talent in fearsome and fast GT3 machines.
Five cars that could win the Bathurst 12-Hour
Emma’s top five picks for what’s set to be the most thrilling race in Bathurst 12-hour history
Craig Lowndes to race Porsche against his own team at Bathurst
Triple Eight’s mountain master stood aside after a deal to insert Mercedes-AMG pro driver with van Gisbergen and Whincup
Huge field of fast cars set for manic Bathurst 12 Hour
Record numbers of GT3 cars and brands look set to smash the two-minute barrier at Mt Panorama