Peugeot is recalling 22 examples of its 4008 model over a braking fault.

The issue, which affects just a handful of vehicles manufactured in May 2016, involves “insufficient engagement of the parking brake due to excessive internal tolerances of the rear brake calipers”.

According to Product Safety Australia, the problem could cause the cars to roll away and increase the risk of an accident as the vehicle “may not be sufficiently restrained”. A list of VINs is available here.

Owners should contact their preferred authorised Peugeot dealership to arrange a time to have the rear brake calipers replaced, free of charge.

For more information, contact the Peugeot Customer Experience Team by phoning 1800 307 607 (Monday to Friday, 8:30am - 5pm) or visit: https://www.peugeot.com.au/helpful-links/contact-us/contact-us-by-email/

To find a dealer, visit https://www.peugeot.com.au/dealers/

