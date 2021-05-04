Subscribe
2018-2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 recalled over fire risk

Issue identified with performance SUV’s starter motor

4 May 2021
James Robinson
2018-2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63

Mercedes-Benz Australia is recalling 1413 examples of its high-performance AMG GLC 63 SUV built between 2018-2020 due to a fire risk.

According to the automaker, a fault has been identified with the positive wiring that’s connected to the starter motor. 

During the course of its life, the wiring can be worn down and chafed due to regular driving. 

2018 Mercedes AMG GLC 63 S Front

This may lead to a short circuit, which has several implications including increased fire risk, as well as the vehicle not restarting once the engine has been switched off. 

Mercedes is advising customers to make an appointment with their preferred authorised dealer for a free-of-charge repair. 

The carmaker has also collated a list of the affected vehicles’ VIN numbers, which can be viewed here.

