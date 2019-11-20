Chrysler will only offer a single version of the venerable 300 large sedan in showrooms in 2020, as two others are reduced to order-only status.

The 300 SRT is Chrysler’s only car, and is the only V8-powered rear-drive sedan on the market for less than $100,000. A 6.4-lire Hemi V8 cranks out 350kW and 637Nm through an eight-speed auto to the rear wheels of the five-seat, four-door sedan.

This second-generation car, launched in 2011, can trace its lineage back to the launch of the original 300 in 2005 – itself based on parts pilfered from the W211 Mercedes-Benz E-Class when Chrysler and Daimler were bedfellows – and has since morphed into a pure V8 play for FCA.

However, its days are numbered, as its US parent company consolidates its merger with Peugeot-Citroen owner PSA, which will put the combined brand count of 15 across the two companies under pressure.

300 SRT Pacer shown

The market for large sedans continues to shrink worldwide, as well, with Chrysler 300 sales sliding more than 35 percent in the US last year as its customer base moves towards SUVs.

Locally, sales are also low, bolstered only by a deal to supply the NSW Police Force with highway patrol vehicles.

For 2020, the Chrysler 300 Luxury and 300 SRT Core will technically remain in the Australian line-up with no price or specification change, but they will be available for customer forward-order only. In reality, this is code for ‘no longer available to the general public’.

The 300 SRT gains the previously optional SRT Luxury Package as standard.

A dual-pane panoramic sunroof, premium leather on the instrument panel, centre console and door trim and carbon-fibre and black satin (piano black replaces carbon fibre on dash and door trims) interior trim is now standard.

Ceramic grey and Maximum Steel (grey) colour hues have also been deleted.

The 300 SRT now retails for $77,450, which is a $2500 uptick over the 2019 car. However, the aforementioned Luxury Pack is worth $4750, according to Chrysler.

