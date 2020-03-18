It was the 2020 Australian Grand Prix that marked the start of the coronavirus crunch on sporting events, and the 2021 event may suffer the same fate.

Reports from the UK suggest that the opening round of the 2021 Formula 1 season in Melbourne – set for March 21 – will be pushed back to a date later in the year.

A new wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping the UK and Europe, combined with strict rules on incoming travellers to Australia, will restrict the ability of teams to move personnel and freight to Australia and then onto other events.

There are also no guarantees that the travel restrictions between Australian states will be fluid enough to allow fans to travel to the event – or indeed whether the event itself could even host spectators.

"We have set out our 2021 calendar and look forward to the return of F1 in March this year," an F1 spokesperson told UK racing site Autosport.

The Bahrain Grand Prix, set down for March 28, is now likely to take the place of Melbourne, which saw extraordinary scenes last year when the race was cancelled just hours before first practise after McLaren team members were diagnosed with the virus.

The coronavirus ripples then expanded, with most forms of racing delayed until the middle of the year.

F1 managed to throw together a truncated season that concluded in Abu Dhabi in November.

In the current climate, it seems unlikely that the Melbourne Grand Prix can take place as planned.

Ticket sales for the March event have not yet commenced, while building works to convert the Albert Park precinct into a racing track will need to kick off in the next three weeks in order to be completed by the March 21 deadline.

Several drivers – including world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton – and team members contracted COVID-19 during 2020, despite F1’s best efforts to operate in a ‘travel bubble’ mode while racing.

A small outbreak in NSW that has spread to Victoria has seen the borders between the east coast states slammed shut with just 24 hours’ notice, while anyone who does gain access to Victoria will be required to isolate in quarantine for 14 days.