Cadillac unveils high-performance CT5-V, CT4-V Blackwing twins

Cadillac has shown off its two newest V-series high-performance sedans in the CT5-V and CT4-V Blackwing twins.

We’ll waste no time by diving straight into the numbers.



Cadillac CT5-V (white) and Cadillac CT4-V (red)

The CT5-V makes its debut as the most powerful Cadillac ever by stocking a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 with 498kW and 893Nm, mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

A 10-speed automatic transmission is available which allows the CT5-V to sprint from zero to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds. Cadillac says it’ll run on to a 320km/h top speed.

For the uninitiated, the CT5-V replaces the previous CTS-V large sedan, while the CT4-V replaces the smaller-sized ATS-V sedan.

The CT4-V might not boast the same superlative performance as its bigger brother, but it’s still a track-honed super sedan.

It features a 3.6-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 352kW and 603Nm, which Cadillac claims is good for a zero to 100km/h run in 3.8 seconds when mated to an automatic transmission. General Motors estimates the top speed of the CT4-V to be in excess of 300km/h.

Both Blackwings include an electronic limited-slip rear differential, Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension system (which Cadillac says is the fastest-reacting suspension system in the world), Brembo six-piston and four-piston calipers and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres as standard.

Brakes are 380mm up front and 341mm at the rear on the CT4-V, and the heavier CT5-V wears 398mm front and 374mm rear stoppers.

The CT5-V can be optioned with carbon-ceramic discs which reduce unsprung weight by 24kg.

With Cadillac headed towards an electrified future along with General Motors, it’s likely that these will be the last V-series cars with petrol engines.

“While these may be the last petrol vehicles we introduce, I can assure you that Cadillac’s commitment to performance will remain no matter what the propulsion system is,” said Rory Harvey, Cadillac global vice president.

The CT5-V’s LT4 supercharged V8 is borrowed from the previous generation (C7) Chevrolet Corvette Z06, though plenty of new components feature such as a new supercharger, induction system and exhaust.

Its 498kW/893Nm outputs might not be enough to trouble the 534kW Dodge Challenger Hellcat, but instead of being a one-trick-pony at the drag-strip, Cadillac intends the new V-series twins for the race track.

In that regard, Cadillac is aiming directly at German adversaries such as the new BMW M3, BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63.

There were rumours earlier in 2020 that GMSV would begin importing models like these, with GMSV's Chris Polites saying “they look exciting”.

“That's all I can really say about them at this point in time. They're not in our immediate-term plans,” he explained.

GMSV’s current plans involve the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the incoming C8 Chevrolet Corvette.