EV start-up Alpha reveals new Wolf off-road truck

It’s been less than a month since Californian electric vehicle startup Alpha Motor Corporation released its Jax electric little meanie, but it’s back again with a new off-road pick-up truck named Wolf.

It is, essentially, much the same as the Jax off-roader that came before it. Though instead of a sporty coupe design, its compact design houses a tub-lined tray.

The quirky, retro styling of the Wolf incorporates squared-off front and rear ends and LED headlights, while off-road tyres, quad spotlights and a nudge bar feature on this reveal car.

It’s sized smaller than other utes on sale such as the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok – just over 4.5 metres in length.

It also undercuts other electric utes in size, such as the Rivian R1T.

The Wolf uses the same electric powertrain that’s proposed for the Jax off-roader, with a 75kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

It can come connected to either a single-motor powertrain that drives the front wheels, or s dual-motor setup that powers both the front and rear wheels.

Alpha says the latter of the two can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in 6.2 seconds. Range is estimated at around 440km. No information is listed regarding charging capacity or charge times.

The Wolf has so far been shown in a single-cab specification only, with retro styling seemingly straight out of the 1980s or 1990s.

Where other utes, even the one we wrote about earlier, use forward-thinking design aligned with their futuristic electric drivetrains, the Alpha Wolf takes us back to a time of simple tailgates, traditional roll bars and squared-off design.

The minimalist interior features a set of bucket seats with quilted fabric and not a whole lot else. There is a portrait-mount touchscreen to house the infotainment and a digital instrument cluster, but the inside is just about free of buttons and other conventional controls.

Reservations can be placed online for the Alpha Wolf from now. No word is given on an eventual production start date or any potential for Australian availability, with the company also saying specifications are estimates and subject to change.