Ford has revealed an upgraded version of its Fiesta ST, although we're sad to report that Aussie punters hopeful for a little more on top of the standard car are in for disappointment.

The upgrade, known as the Ford Fiesta ST Edition, includes adjustable suspension, a new set of lighter wheels, an Azura Blue paint job with black accents (much like the Ford Focus RS Limited Edition), but is available in the three-door model only.

As Ford Australia only brings the five-door hatch Fiesta ST to Australia, the three-door would not only require more certification, but its relatively price in the UK is also likely a factor.

At £27,075 (A$48,850) to secure one of 300 units destined for the UK, Australians would have been hard-pressed to justify the price once the extra cost of bringing a car to Australia was added.

With this in mind, we asked Ford Australia if there were any plans to create a slightly more achievable special edition or something similar for Oz.

“The Fiesta ST is a car that MOTOR readers have really taken to, and we’re glad to have been able to bring in the latest generation here for driving-focused hot hatch Australians,” a spokesperson says.

“While we’re always looking for the most desirable models from the Ford Performance line-up, we’re not looking to add to the Fiesta ST line-up.”

The Fiesta ST special is not the only hot Ford to be passed over by the parent company, with the recently announced Puma ST crossover also staying in the northern hemisphere.

While the Focus ST is available locally in both automatic and manual variants, we still miss the Focus RS, banished to the history books after a successful run down under.

Both MOTOR and Wheels magazines have given the current Fiesta ST high praise, so we suspect Ford feels that the Fiesta ST certainly ain’t broke and doesn’t require fixing.

