

If you're the owner of a high-performance road car or even thoroughbred race machine, the only place you’ll be able to stretch its legs and toast tyres without attracting the mire of the law is at a certified track.



But while many of Australia’s circuits offer top quality tarmac, alas the experience can be a little underwhelming when it comes to the ‘apres skid’. Not anymore.

Due to open its doors (and pit garages) in 2022, Club Moolia is promising to be Australia’s most exclusive resort for racing enthusiasts, but its extraordinarily high-end experience comes at an eye-watering cost.





Located 85km north of Perth’s centre in Bindoon, the country club will offer its members world-class entertainment, relaxation and sporting facilities including a 1.4 hectare Crystal Lagoon pool for bathing and water sports, golf course, indoor basketball and tennis courts, palatial dining and entertainment spaces... and, oh yeah, a 4.1km race track.



Costing a hefty $100m, the Club Moolia resort is offering well-heeled car nuts access to the Dream Race circuit, and its developers have not gone light on the track design.

Measuring about the same as Sydney Motorsport Park's track in length and a healthy 12 metres wide in places, the Moolia track will include 17 turns and will be equipped with high-quality asphalt for long life and consistent friction characteristics.





It’ll also be furnished with FIA approved barriers, lights, signals, kerbs and line markings, although the club has not mentioned if the venue will be used for official racing events. With sessions limited to 10 cars, it’s more likely this circuit will be for highly exclusive track days only.



Track sessions will be marshalled digitally using cameras and electronic signalling to reduce the number of staff required to run events, as well as maintaining member’s privacy where requested.

Speaking of which, the resort will offer special secured entrances for the ultimate in privacy and anonymity.

Pit garages will be climate controlled for maximum comfort all year round as well as providing optimum vehicle storage for rare and exotic machines.





After a tough day thrashing premium hardware on the “Formula 1-inspired” racing circuit, members will be able to kick back and relax in trackside ‘hideaway’ deluxe accommodation and facilities, rather than the less than world-class experience most other racetrack bathrooms and pit lanes are notorious for.



If all of this exclusive treatment for both you and your car sounds expensive, you’d be right.



Qualify as a ‘Celebrity’ and a 30-year Club Moolia membership will cost you $30,000 plus an annual fee of $5000.

Tick all the boxes to be recognised as a ‘Prodigy’ then Club Moolia will ask $50,000 plus $7000 every 12 months.





Conglomerates will have to hand over $100,000 membership plus $8000 each year.



Staggeringly, not all facilities are included on an unlimited basis, and if you spend more than about 40-120 hours (membership depending) on the track, you’ll be stung with about another $450 to keep lapping.



And of all that doesn’t sound quite exclusive enough for you, membership is being strictly limited to 400 ‘celebrities’, 150 ‘prodigies’ and 50 corporate places. Don’t delay!

We understand if those rates seem a bit steep, so perhaps you might consider buying your own racetrack and enjoy lap after lap fee-free?

Here are a few options:





Not an option? Well Club Moolia might still be a great option and there is nothing else quite like it in Australia, but if you decide to take the plunge and the fierce prices have you left without a budget to buy your dream car, then you’ll be delighted to hear membership puts you in a lottery to win a Corvette C8. Seems like a bargain to us.



