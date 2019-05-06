127 US consumer complaints have been combined into one petition

US highway safety agency now investigating the matter

Potentially affects Tesla's entire 'car park'

America’s largest automotive safety body, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), has announced that it was examining a petition to recall upwards of 500,000 Teslas for what it calls “sudden unintended acceleration” issues.

The petition, which does not constitute an actual recall, refers to 127 consumer complaints to the NHTSA that cover 123 unique vehicles. The list of cars includes the 2012-2019 Tesla Model S sedan, the 2016-2019 Tesla Model X SUV, and 2018-2019 Tesla Model 3.

It’s alleged that 110 crashes and 52 injuries have resulted from the unintended acceleration events. No deaths have as yet been alleged.

"As is the agency's standard practice in such matters, NHTSA will carefully review the petition and relevant data," the agency said in a statement.

The petition, filed by Brian Sparks, who claims to be an independent investor, quotes numerous owner reports of the alleged incidents.

“While I was parking sudden acceleration occurred vehicle jumped the curb and the vehicle smashed the building went thru[sic] the wall,” read one complaint from the owner of a 2019 Model X in California.

“There were twice prior incidents with no accident but freaking out within last 4 weeks. The vehicle was in motion in city street all three instances. All three incidents I was turning the corner or parking with less than 5 miles per hour [8km/h].”

The agency will now conduct its own technical analysis of the incidents reported in the petition. It can then either deny the petition in its entirety or open a defect investigation, which is the trigger for a potential recall.

We’ve reached out to Tesla’s Australian office for a comment.

