The best car commercials of Super Bowl 2021

While Americans are gearing up for the Super Bowl LV annual American football championship, the rest of the world relishes in watching the entertaining commercials shown during the ad breaks.

The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched television events in the world, regularly raking in viewers in the hundreds of millions.

That insane viewership figure is the reason why companies pay upwards of A$9 million per 30-second ad slot, and that’s before you account for the production costs of the ad itself. Many of these ads involve celebrities with big-dollar paycheques and expensive stunts.

That said, it’s a cost many automotive manufacturers are willing to bear in order to get their products in front of the eyes of the world.

In anticipation of this year’s event, we’ve collected some of our favourite car ads that’ll air during the big game.

Ford: Finish Strong

Ford used its big ad slot to reflect on a year unlike any other. Its #finishstrong campaign promotes unity and empowers the public to keep going as "we're so close" to seeing the other side of this pandemic.

It's a commercial that doesn't advertise any of its cars, though still sends a strong message about Ford's commitment to beating this pandemic by touting its own Covid-19 mitigation efforts.

General Motors: No Way Norway

GM's airtime promotes its newly-formed plan to switch to electric-only production from 2035. It features Will Ferrell, the new GMC Hummer electric vehicle, some good-old national pride and a lot of jokes at Norway's expense (a country with notoriously-high EV uptake).

Toyota: Upstream

Another one with no actual car advertisement, this emotional Toyota commercial signifies the brand's sponsorship of the Team USA Paralympics squad by telling US Paralympian Jessica Long's story.

Weathertech: American Dream At Work

American parts manufacturer Weathertech is always good for a big-dollar ad spend. This ad shows the world that the company is an employer of choice with a workplace that respects its employees as much as does its customers.

Vroom: Dealership Pain

Vroom offers a hassle-free car buying experience that this ad-spot goes to dramatic lengths to point out. Instead of feeling threatened (or tortured) into buying a car, Vroom is an online car marketplace that delivers a brand new car to your home, contact-free.