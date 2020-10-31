Two-in-one vintage Porsche 911 Lego kit can be a Turbo or a Targa

With skyrocketing prices putting classic Porsche 911 ownership prospects on a plane towards Unobtanium, Lego is catering to the every-man with its latest two-in-one Porsche 911 brick-set that gives a different kind of ownership experience.

The Lego set lets builders switch between a late 1970s 911 Targa and 911 Turbo.

It’s designed for big kids ages 18 and up and measures 35cm long, 10cm high and 16cm high – one of the larger display-style models.

Read next The 10 best Lego car sets

The dual-purpose Creator kit comprises 1458 pieces that can be arranged to create a targa-top convertible or Turbo coupe shape. Each follows a 2+2 seating design with tilting front seats, full instrument cluster, functioning steering and gear stick and handbrake controls.

A wrap-around rear window and removable roof (that can be stowed under the bonnet) features on the Targa, while the Turbo sports a wider rear end with a whale tail decklid wing. Both have Fuchs-style alloy wheels and opening body panels to complete the realistic look.

Read McLaren Senna GTR and Ferrari 488 GTE find Lego Technic form

Retro looks continue inside with a very-70s dark-orange-and-nougat upholstery colour scheme.

Of course, no classic Porsche 911 would be complete without a rear-mounted, air-cooled flat-six engine, and again the Lego model is true to the original.

The brick rendition looks particularly impressive given the restraints of building with Lego, representing a faithful reproduction of the classic 911 shape.

Kits officially go on sale from March 1 worldwide for A$229.99, though eager Lego VIP loyalty members will get first dibs from February 16.

Click through the image gallery at the top for more photos of the cool new kit.

NOW READ A close look at the daunting Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian