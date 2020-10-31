Two-in-one vintage Porsche 911 Lego kit can be a Turbo or a Targa

With skyrocketing prices putting classic Porsche 911 ownership prospects on a plane towards Unobtanium, Lego is catering to the every-man with its latest two-in-one Porsche 911 brick-set that gives a different kind of ownership experience.
The Lego set lets builders switch between a late 1970s 911 Targa and 911 Turbo.
It’s designed for big kids ages 18 and up and measures 35cm long, 10cm high and 16cm high – one of the larger display-style models.
The dual-purpose Creator kit comprises 1458 pieces that can be arranged to create a targa-top convertible or Turbo coupe shape. Each follows a 2+2 seating design with tilting front seats, full instrument cluster, functioning steering and gear stick and handbrake controls.
A wrap-around rear window and removable roof (that can be stowed under the bonnet) features on the Targa, while the Turbo sports a wider rear end with a whale tail decklid wing. Both have Fuchs-style alloy wheels and opening body panels to complete the realistic look.
Retro looks continue inside with a very-70s dark-orange-and-nougat upholstery colour scheme.
Of course, no classic Porsche 911 would be complete without a rear-mounted, air-cooled flat-six engine, and again the Lego model is true to the original.
The brick rendition looks particularly impressive given the restraints of building with Lego, representing a faithful reproduction of the classic 911 shape.
Kits officially go on sale from March 1 worldwide for A$229.99, though eager Lego VIP loyalty members will get first dibs from February 16.
