Lego is gearing up for a busy holiday period, churning out two new Technic models to celebrate the World Endurance Championship GTE class-winning AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE, and has also found reason to recreate the hardcore track-only McLaren Senna GTR in nylon brick form.

The Ferrari 488 GTE rendition is the bigger model of the two, measuring 48cm in length and built using a whopping 1677 pieces.

Cool features include moving pistons within the mid-mounted V8, opening doors, working front and rear suspension systems, an AF Corse number 51 livery and working steering wheel.

In the box you’ll also find a special build booklet with exclusive details about the AF Corse 51 team and the car itself.

If you’re more of a McLaren fan, Lego’s got you covered too. The McLaren Senna GTR Technic model is smaller in size, but shares an equally-cool amount of attention to detail as the Ferrari.

Also like the Ferrari, the Senna GTR model sports a mid-mount V8 with working pistons, working dihedral doors, working steering system and faithful original McLaren graphics.

It’s 32 centimetres long, built from 830 individual pieces and features the signature rear wing architecture unique to the GTR track-only variant.

Sadly both Lego Technic models won’t be available in time to sit under the Christmas tree in 2020 (what a surprise), as they each go on sale in January 2021 worldwide.

Considering the 75-example production run of the $2 million real McLaren Senna GTR is already spoken for, this might be your only chance to be able to call one your own.

