The 10 best Lego car sets

If you find yourself lusting after a Ferrari F40 or any iconic supercar – as many of us do in the WhichCar office – but can’t afford one, owning a Lego version is an option that brings a little of the joy for a lot less cash.

Lego has been releasing car kits in roughly 1:32 to 1:12 scale for a few years now as part of the Creator, Technic and Speed Champions series, and in that time it has come up with some particularly cool brick-built renditions.

If you’ve suddenly found yourself with a lot of free time around the house, you could waste your time in worse ways than getting immersed in a decent Lego car set. If the more recent models are as engaging as the Ferrari F40 I have sitting on my desk, it can take an entire day and is a contently rewarding and fun experience.

Here are some our favourite dream-car Lego interpretations to fill your time and occupy your mind.

Lego Creator Ferrari F40

One of the kits to appear in Lego’s Creator series, the Lego Ferrari F40 comprises 1158 individual pieces and is roughly 25 centimetres long. It features an opening clamshell engine cover that reveals the 90-degree turbocharged V8 like the real thing ... almost. And you can even take the engine out to examine it.

Lego Creator Fiat 500

Continuing the Italian theme is the relatively recent release of the Fiat 500 Lego kit which includes an incredibly detailed interior, a sunroof and it even gets a suitcase mounted to a luggage rack above the engine cover on the back. La dolce vita!

Lego Technic Porsche GT3 RS

Stepping it up somewhat is the much larger, much more technical, and way more expensive Lego Technic Porsche GT3 RS. It gets a realistic working gearbox, an adjustable rear wing, red suspension springs and even an opening glovebox that hides a unique build number. Lego also released a successor 911 GT3 RSR race car in similar form.

Lego Speed Champions Audi Sport Quattro S1

Unique Lego cars don’t get much cooler than this. The rally-dominating Audi Sport Quattro S1 of the 1980s looks genuinely epic in Lego form, complete with period correct stickers and colour scheme.

Lego Technic Fast and the Furious Dodge Charger

That’s right, Lego is now creating cars from movie franchises and what better way to kick that off than by creating a brick version of Dominic Toretto’s 1969 Dodge Charger. It features moving pistons and wishbone suspension to accurately handle as badly as the real car does on the road!

Lego Creator Volkswagen Kombi Camper Van

Authentic, faithful and iconic, the Lego Creator Volkswagen Camper Van invokes the spirit of the original bus from 1962, while tugging at the heartstrings and remaining incredibly cool in Lego form.

Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron

One of the biggest, baddest models in the Lego fleet to date, the Technic Chiron comes in at one-eighth the size of the real thing and is one of the most expensive models available too. Lego says the Technic Chiron is built in much the same order as the life-size machine so you can follow the construction process just like a Bugatti engineer.

Lego Creator James Bond Aston Martin DB5

Arguably the most famous of all James Bond cars, the Aston DB5 looks remarkably faithful to the real car while sporting some of the neat spy car gadgets such as pop-out machine guns, functioning ejector seat and rotating registration plates to thwart prying speed cameras ... of which there weren't any in 1964.

Lego Ideas Ghostbusters Ecto-1

Lego minifigures and accurate Lego representations of real-life cars normally don’t go hand-in-hand. Luckily for Lego, its fans are all too willing to pitch their own ideas through the Lego Ideas platform.

Created by a Ghostbusters fan, the Lego recreation of the iconic Ghostbusters Ecto-1 car for the movie’s 30th anniversary is elegantly simple, yet faithful and well-detailed. A definite must for fans of the movie and the converted Cadillac.

Lego Technic Mercedes-Benz Arocs 3245

One of many officially-licensed Mercedes-Benz kits, the Arocs 3245 was also one of the coolest. For starters, at just over half a metre long it's big in personality so the build process soaks up plenty of time and results in a physically substantial toy to play with. When it came out around five years ago, it was the largest Lego Technic model to date.

Secondly, its mechanical complexity was extraordinary. Not only did it have proper rack-and-pinion 'twin-steer' on the front two axles (with a different ratio for the second axle, just like the real truck), it also flaunted a 4x4 drivetrain, fully articulated independent suspension, a six-cylinder engine under the cab and an actual electric motor that drove a pneumatic pump for the powered crane, outriggers and tipping bed!