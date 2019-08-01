2020 Ford Mustang Review

Active safety including adaptive cruise control
, autonomous emergency braking
, lane-departure warning and lane keeping assist.
Bluetooth connectivity and audio streaming via Ford’s excellent SYNC 3 suite. Satellite navigation, displayed on an 8.0-inch touchscreen. A reversing camera.
Support for Apple Car Play and Android Auto
, which allow you to display some apps from compatible smartphones on the car’s touchscreen and control them from there.
390-watt 12-speaker sound system with amplifier and subwoofer.
Customisable 12-inch digital display cluster in place of analogue gauges.
Leather interior trim, and six-way power-adjusted, heated and ventilated front seats.
Heated steering wheel.
Dual-zone climate-control, which allows the driver and front passenger to set different temperatures for either side of the cabin.
Keyless entry and start, which allows you to lock, unlock and start the car without taking the electronic key from your pocket or bag.
Windscreen wipers that switch themselves on as the first raindrops fall, and headlamps that sense the lighting conditions and turn themselves on and off.Auto-levelling LED headlights
, LED fog-lamps and LED daytime running lights.
Interior ambient lighting with colour adjustment.
On manual-gearbox Mustangs, hill-start assist – which automatically prevents the car from rolling backwards when you need to start from rest on a slope.
A tyre-monitoring system, which warns you if a tyre’s inflation pressure drops below a safe level. On EcoBoost Mustangs (only), a space-saver spare wheel and tyre.
An emergency assistance feature, where the car can automatically contact emergency services immediately after a crash that’s severe enough to deploy the air-bags.
Ford’s MyKey system, which allows you to limit certain car properties – such as top speed and sound volume – before lending the car to others.
Electronic stability control, which can help you control the car in a skid. All new cars must have this feature.
Modern electronics also mean the Mustang has four selectable driving modes, including settings for slippery roads and even race-tracks.
Eight air-bags
, including one each for the driver’s and passenger’s knees.
All new Mustangs carry Ford Australia’s five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty.