2020 Ford Mustang Review

This is the Mustang’s reason for existing. Either engine offers a lot of acceleration and make for very safe overtaking and effortless freeway cruising.



The V8 will excite keener drivers more, with a fabulous soundtrack through the quad exhaust pipes, and a bigger shove in the back when you accelerate hard.



The High Performance 2.3L is no slouch though and still provides an enjoyable driving experience, especially in the convertible. It also has a decent exhaust note that can be adjusted between normal and throatier sports mode.



The steering is not as sharp as some, but it certainly gives a feeling of great security and has a meatiness to it that lets you know you’re driving a substantial vehicle.



There’s no escaping the fact that the Mustang is a big, wide and relatively heavy car. But even then, it disguises those things to a large extent and emerges as a fun, entertaining car. Big brakes, well-considered suspension settings and sticky tyres all help to achieve that feeling.



While the six-speed manual was always going to be the purist’s choice, the new 10-speed auto, with launch control, is excellent, with almost flawless shifting.



And regardless of which engine you have, any Mustang is guaranteed to turn heads.