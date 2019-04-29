In recent years Mazda has consistently been at the top of Australian buyer’s minds in the small car segment, but the latest generation Mazda 3 has had other ideas.

Instead of targeting hard-won buyers of the previous generation - as it's done so successfully with the CX-5 - Mazda has taken the new 3 into a more premium space with a commensurate rise in price.

WhichCar has picked up a range-topping Mazda 3 G25 Astina to sample the new range over the longer term and on initial impression, and as the guy with the keys, I'm pretty excited.

It presents extremely well in its $495 Polymetal Grey metallic paint option, with a red leather interior setting off the colour combo nicely.

Set yourself down inside the interior and there’s an immediate air of quality compared to its predecessor that’s most welcome in a car that costs $38,590 (before on-road costs) or $43,573 driveaway in Victoria as tested.

Hallmark additions of the new Mazda 3 range such as head-up display, keyless entry and push-button start, heated front seats and steering wheel, a 12-speaker Bose sound system and power mirrors are all here, and a large amount of safety technology is standard across the range too.

The G25 Astina comes with a few extra goodies over and above what’s already been mentioned, adding a sunroof, 360-degree parking cameras, adaptive LED headlights, radar cruise control and front- and rear- cross-traffic alert.

It gets the larger of two engines, a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated Skyactiv-G unit sends 139kW and 252Nm to the front wheels.

Those power figures changed ever so slightly (an increase of 1kW/2Nm) in comparison to those from the same engine in the previous generation car.

But the most interesting part about this BP-generation Mazda 3 is the big step-change toward a premium product. It’s that angle that I'm keen to look closer at while I have BCJ-073 in my custody.

I won’t delve too deep into our experiences thus far, but I can tell you I love the looks and feel of the interior, and it’s a very easy car to live with for ducking to the shops fr the vitals, although it can be difficult to see out of the rear.

I've not had much of a chance to stretch the drivetrain while parked on the lounge, either, so I'll reserve judgement for a later date.

For the time being, I can’t take the car too far while coronavirus restrictions are in place, but I'm looking forward to getting a proper go behind the wheel.

