2020 Mazda CX-9 review

Adaptive cruise control
, which can maintain a safe distance to the car in front – both at highway speeds and in city traffic. In traffic, it can keep pace with a vehicle ahead automatically, even through stops and starts.
An infotainment system that you can operate from either a rotary controller or a colour touchscreen, with auxiliary and USB inputs, and AM, FM and Digital (DAB+) radio
. The system syncs to your smartphone via Bluetooth or Apple Carplay/Android Auto
.
Satellite navigation, and three-zone air-conditioning (which lets you set different temperatures for each side of the front compartment and the second row).
A reversing camera and rear parking sensors, which help you judge how far the bumper is from obstacles. Exterior mirrors that fold automatically after you lock the car.
Leather wrap on the steering wheel and gear selector handle. Buttons on the steering wheel for operating the cruise control, the sound system and your phone.
Daytime running lights, and long-lasting LED headlights and taillights. (The headlights are brighter than conventional halogen lights, and use less energy than xenon lights.)
Automatic transmission.
Aluminium alloy wheels (which unlike steel wheels don’t need plastic trim), and a space-saver steel spare wheel.Advanced driver assistance systems
aimed at helping you avoid a crash. These comprise adaptive headlights, driver attention alert, forward obstruction warning, lane keep-assist, lane-departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking
that works at highway speeds and can detect pedestrians at night.
Six airbags. Anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control – which helps you control a skidding car. (For the placement of airbags, and more on CX-9 safety systems, please open the “Safety” section below.)
Every Mazda CX-9 carries a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty
.