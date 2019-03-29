2020 Mazda CX-9 review

What about safety in a Mazda CX-9? Expand Section

A strong body structure with side-impact door beams, six airbags, seat belt warnings front and rear, a reversing camera, and rear parking sensors, form a fine safety basis in the CX-9.



Every version builds on this with autonomous emergency braking, a blind-spot monitor, and a reverse cross-traffic alert. And there is roll stability control, and trailer stability assist.



The airbags are directly in front of the driver and front passenger (two); alongside the driver and front passenger, to protect at chest level from side crashes (two); and a curtain airbag extending down each side of the car, protecting at head level from side crashes (two).



The head-level curtain airbags stretch past all three rows of seats.



Mazda calls the CX-9’s standard auto-braking Smart City Brake Support [Forward/Reverse]. The camera-based system works at speeds under 80km/h to warn you of an obstacle in front of the car – typically a slower vehicle, but pedestrians are recognised also. If you ignore the warning, it brakes the car automatically.



High-speed autonomous emergency braking that operates at speeds up to 160km/h, relying on radar and camera sensors. These sensors also provide input for two lane-keeping aids (Lane departure warning, and Lane-keep assist), which warn you, and can provide corrective steering input, if you have begun to drift out of your lane on the highway (perhaps from fatigue or distraction).



A driver attention alert monitors your steering for signs you are falling asleep. Finally, active multi-element LED headlights dim automatically only a part of the high beam for oncoming drivers – the part that might dazzle them – leaving you with better illumination to either side.



The standard blind-spot monitor uses radar sensors to check behind you for vehicles in adjacent lanes on the highway. Mazda says it looks not only near your rear corners but also for cars overhauling you swiftly from up to 50 metres behind, warning you to avoid changing lanes if it concludes there is danger.



The reverse cross-traffic alert helps you back safely out of a driveway or parking space, telling you if a jogger, cyclist or other vehicle is about to cross your path.



Roll stability control lessens the chance of a rollover, and trailer stability assistance acts to minimise trailer sway. Both work by adjusting engine power and braking.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) awarded the Mazda CX-9 its maximum five stars for safety, in July 2016.