2020 Nissan Navara review

Like all utes, the Navara is a relatively big, tall and heavy vehicle. So it won’t feel as nimble as most passenger cars, which are smaller, lower and lighter, and have suspension that is tuned for comfort rather than for supporting heavy loads.



The Navara feels as enjoyable to steer as any ute but the exceptional Volkswagen Amarok.



Nissan reduced the steering ratio with this updated version, so you need to make fewer turns to achieve the same result.



Combined with retuning of the power steering it makes for more relaxed driving, both around town and on the open road.



Dual-cab versions of the Navara are unusual among utes in riding on coil springs rather than leaf springs at the rear. (The one exception is the basic RX Cab-Chassis, which like all King Cab and Single Cab models has leaves.) They don’t ride any less harshly than other utes, but they do feel more stable than most when you’re accelerating through bumpy corners.



With the latest Navara update (from March 2018) the rear springs have a dual pitch. That means the lower half of the spring has twists that are closer together than the upper part of the spring.



Those dual-pitch springs are designed to give the best of both worlds – comfortable riding when there is no weight in the tray but good resistance to heavy loads.



Unladen, the new suspension isn’t wildly different to the Series 2 Navara that was sold from early 2017.



However, there is now a better balance between the front and rear suspension, so the car reacts to bumps more uniformly for a more stable ride.



The more powerful of the two diesels allows the relatively light Navara to match or exceed the performance of most other utes (the Volkswagen Amarok V6 being the notable exception).



Off road, the Navara’s small size helps too, as does the locking rear differential that is standard on ST and ST-X and N-TREK versions.



However the Navara does not have as much ground clearance as most other 4WD utes, and it also comes up short for grip on very rough tracks (because its shorter-travel suspension is less effective at keeping its tyres on the ground).



The Navara also is less suited to deep water crossings than most alternatives, as its engine air intake is located more vulnerably – unless you fit an accessory air snorkel. (The previous generation Navara, the D40, was better in this respect than the current model.)



The N-TREK Warrior is a different beast to the rest of the range, with Aussie vehicle engineering firm Premcar adding suspension dampers and softer springs that have further improved the Navara’s on-road nature.



It feels more stable at speed, turns in with more obedience and the tail is now not jarringly stiff. The 32-inch Cooper Discoverer all-terrain tyres are surprisingly quiet and smooth on-road.



The deft suspension tuning continues to deliver off road too. Despite the smaller 17-inch rims, the chunky all-terrain tyres contribute to an extra 40mm ride height that significantly improves approach and departure angles. The overall sense of off-road control and capability is notable and brings a renewed sense of confidence to push harder and go further.