2020 Nissan Navara review

The DX cab-chassis comes the less powerful of the two diesel engines and is the most spartan version of the Navara, coming with 15-inch steel wheels, vinyl floor covering, and less fancy door and exterior trims.
Go for the Navara RX and you get 16-inch steel wheels. You also get tinted rear and side windows, CD-player, a rear-window demister, fancier external mirrors and door handles, and an interior fuel-flap release. The RX is available with two-wheel-drive which makes its starting price cheaper than the two-wheel-drive-only DX.
Spending more for a Navara SL 4WD Dual Cab gets you the more powerful, twin-turbo, diesel engine in a package that retains rugged steel wheels and a work-friendly vinyl floor. The SL also has an 8.0-inch multi-function screen on the dashboard, with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and a reversing camera, but you lose the CD player.
For more comfort and style in a Navara, you can opt for the more expensive Navara ST. That brings you fancier-looking 16-inch wheels (King Cab) made from an aluminium alloy, carpets on the floor, and satellite navigation. The steering wheel, gear change lever and handbrake lever are trimmed in leather, and there is a trip computer. Headlamps are a more effective, projector, design. Signature running lights give the car a more distinctive look. And the ST has foglights, side steps (which help you get in and out of the cabin), and a chrome sports bar for the tub (which can be handy for carrying long items).
The ST Dual Cab gains tougher ‘Black styling’ as featured with the Navara N-TREK and bigger 18-inch wheels that increase ground clearance for better off-road capability.
Navara STs with four-wheel drive gain a locking rear differential, which gives you better drive in slippery or very rough off-road conditions.
Pay more again for a Navara ST-X and you gain partial-leather seats, heating for the front seats, and power adjustment for the driver’s seat. Power-folding door mirrors are heated, for demisting in wet and cold weather. There are also four cameras to create a virtual overhead view. The sporty-looking 18-inch alloy wheels are accompanied by an alloy spare. (Other models have steel spare wheels.)
The ST-X also has an intelligent key allows you to unlock the car simply by touching a front door handle, provided the key is nearby (say, in a pocket or bag). There are moveable tie-down points in the rear tub and a heavy-duty plastic liner, and also roof rails, which make it easier to mount luggage systems.
On ST-X Dual Cabs, a power-operated sunroof or full leather seats are extra-cost options.
Four-wheel drive versions of the ST-X have Hill Start Control, which prevents them from rolling backwards on steep hills, and Hill Descent Control, which prevents the vehicle from running away on steep off-road descents.
The Navara N-TREK is based on ST-X Dual Cab and gains a host of exterior enhancements a black alloy sports bar, partial leather-accented seat trim with orange fabric seat inserts and orange accent stitch, N-TREK decals, and black and orange accents.
The most expensive Navara, the N-TREK Warrior is the most rugged Navara model yet and has been modified here in Australia. It gains chunky 32.2-inch all-terrain tyres on 17-inch rims and locally tuned suspension, distinctive body-coloured steel bullbar, with integrated LED light bar, unique N-TREK Warrior exterior styling and stainless-steel front underbody protection plate.