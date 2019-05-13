2020 Subaru Forester review

What key features do I get if I spend more? Expand Section

The most affordable Forester, the 2.5i has cloth seat trim, 17-inch wheels, a 6.5-inch touchscreen and all the above mentioned features that all Forester versions have.



Spend more for the 2.5i-L and you get the Driver Monitoring System that uses facial recognition to detect if you’re drowsy or distracted and also personally greets you when you get in the car and sets the climate control to where you had it last.



The auto-braking also works in reverse to prevent you hitting an object when parking, and the reversing camera also provides front and side views.



Spend more again for a 2.5i Premium and the facial recognition system also ensures the driver’s seat and door mirrors are at your preferred setting.



Performance is boosted with Intelligent Drive and Sport mode, and the passenger-side door mirror dips when you’re in reverse to help you see the kerb or other hidden obstacles. Other extras include in-built satellite navigation, powered tailgate, premium cloth seating trim, eight-way powered front seats, power-folding rear seats, and the alloy wheels grow to 18-inches.



The most expensive Forester, the 2.5i-S gains leather seating trim, electric sunroof, and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system.



The Forester L and S spec grades will also be available with hybrid powertrains from March 2020, priced for about $5300 more than the 2.5-litre petrol versions.