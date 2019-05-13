2020 Subaru Forester review

A 2.5-litre petrol engine coupled with a continuously variable transmission.All-wheel-drive
traction with X-Mode, which optimises the Forester’s stability and traction controls for driving at low speeds on loose and slippery surfaces. X-Mode will even restrain the speed of the car on steep downhill slopes, without help from the driver.
‘EyeSight’ driver assist with autonomous emergency braking
, and other active safety technology
such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, lane sway warning, and brake light recognition that provides an additional sign that the car in front is stopping.
Blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert.
Touchscreen display, with reversing camera monitor.
A sound system with an AM/FM/Digital (DAB+) radio, a CD player, aux and USB inputs, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
phone pairing, Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, voice control, and at least six speakers.
Voice command recognition for infotainment and phone functions.
Dual-zone air-conditioning, which allows the driver and front-seat passenger to set their own cabin temperatures. Rear air vents and floor heater ducts.
Leather trim on the gear shift and steering wheel that has paddle gear shifters, and buttons for operating the cruise control, the entertainment system and your phone.
Self-levelling, auto on/off headlights, tail-lights and daytime running lights all illuminated with long-lasting LEDs, plus front fog lights.
Roof rails, for mounting luggage systems, rear spoiler, and shark fin antenna.
Rain-sensing windscreen wipers, and technology that lets you get in and start your Forester without taking the key out of your bag or pocket.
Aluminium alloy wheels, and a full-sized spare wheel.
Seven airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control, which Subaru calls Vehicle Dynamic Control. This helps you maintain control in a skid. (For the placement of airbags, and more on Forester safety systems, please open the Safety section below.)
A three-year warranty
, with no limit on distance travelled in that time.