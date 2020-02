2020 Subaru Forester review

All Foresters also have anti-lock brakes, stability control, seven airbags, a reversing camera, and seatbelt reminders for all seats.The airbags are in the usual places: two directly in front of the driver and passenger; an airbag in front of the driver’s knees; airbags immediately outside the driver and front passenger that protect at chest level; and curtain airbags extending down each side of the car at head level to protect passengers front and rear from side impacts. ISOFIX anchor points for two child seats are also standard.The Forester is also one of the best-equipped SUVs in its price range in terms of active safety, with all versions equipped with Subaru’s ‘EyeSight’ package that relies on stereo cameras. It brings autonomous emergency braking (AEB) , which works at city and highway speeds and detects pedestrians, warning you first and then braking you automatically if a collision seems imminent.EyeSight also supplies adaptive cruise control , lane keeping assistance, brake light recognition that provides an additional sign that the car in front is stopping, and lane-drift assistance – alerting you if you start to drift out of your lane on the highway, perhaps from distraction, and gently attempting to steer the car out of trouble.Other active safety features that come standard in all Foresters include rear-cross traffic alert, that senses if a car is approaching from either side when you’re reversing, and a blind spot monitor.All Foresters except the 2.5i come with facial recognition technology that detects if the driver is distracted or becoming drowsy, and reverse automatic braking that helps prevent collisions while parking.The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) awarded the Subaru Forester a 5-Star safety rating in March 2019.