Wheels launches ‘Drive After Iso’ campaign

Anyone else missing the thrill of driving right now? Well, while we’re all doing our bit and staying inside, let’s plan our drives for when the lockdown lifts.

Wheels is starting a #DriveAfterIso campaign, and we want to hear from you!

Post a picture of your car and tell us about your favourite driving roads. The road can be a long loop, or a short stretch, that you love heading to when you need to escape.

Share your favourite roads, and a picture of the road or of your car, on your Instagram page. Tag Wheels (@wheelsaustralia) and use the hashtag #DriveAfterIso. Nominate your friends to hear their suggestions too.

And think global. Aussie love their cars, but we want to hear from people the world over. We’re also keen to learn about some great international driving roads.

So get posting! We’ll share your suggestions and publish the best cars and roads in an upcoming issue of the magazine.

To help get the ball rolling, here’s a personal favourite of ours from a recent comparison test.

The Great Alpine Road is a staple for Aussie car lovers. Start in Bright and head towards Omeo before looping back through Falls Creek.

It’s an epic four-hour loop of stunning vistas and challenging tarmac. It’ll suit any car, though is perfect for a pair of Porsches like the similarly priced 718 GT4 and 911 Carrera.

We’ll be sharing more of our favourite roads (including a list of ’50 roads you have to drive’) in the coming days and weeks.

Show us your favourite #DriveAfterIso road or car!