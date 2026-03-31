With fuel prices still rising and global oil supply under threat, many drivers are looking for practical ways to reduce their reliance on petrol and keep running costs affordable. While it’s possible to change things like how often you drive, choosing a more fuel efficient vehicle can ultimately make more of a difference.

Not all of us can afford an expensive electric or hybrid SUV but there are many fuel-sipping vehicles priced comfortably underneath $30,000. Here’s the WhichCar by Wheels guide to the 10 cheapest new cars currently available (based on driveaway pricing in New South Wales):

1) Kia Picanto Sport: $22,140 driveaway

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Drivetrain: 1.25-litre four-cylinder petrol, 66kW/122Nm, five-speed manual or four-speed automatic

Combined fuel efficiency: 5.4-6.0L/100km

Warranty: Seven-year/unlimited km, up to eight years of roadside assistance

Although it’s more expensive than it once was, the Kia Picanto is currently the cheapest new car you can buy in Australia. Priced from just $22,140 driveaway for the five-speed manual – $23,240 driveaway for the four-speed automatic – the Picanto is excellent value for money. It’s not a stripped out package, either, with plenty of standard feature and a 1.2-litre engine that may not be considered ‘powerhouse’ but is relatively fuel efficient and grunty enough for city driving.

2) MG 3 Vibe: $21,990 driveaway

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Drivetrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol, 81kW/142Nm, CVT automatic

Combined fuel efficiency: 6.0L/100km

Warranty: Seven-year/unlimited km (extendable to 10 years/250,000km with dealer servicing)

The MG 3 has been one of Australia’s biggest-selling small cars since it landed and the latest version is larger and much better equipped, even in entry-level Vibe spec. A 1.5-litre petrol engine with a CVT automatic transmission is standard, though if you’re looking to save more money at the pump, a hybrid version is available for closer to $30,000 driveaway in upper-spec Excite form.

3) MG ZS Vibe: $22,990 driveaway

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Drivetrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol, 81kW/140Nm, CVT automatic

Combined fuel efficiency: 6.7L/100km

Warranty: Seven-year/unlimited km (extendable to 10 years/250,000km with dealer servicing)

The MG ZS is a popular and attractive small SUV, and the new Vibe model is now cheaper than before, priced at just $22,990 driveway. That makes it Australia’s cheapest SUV, which is important for those wanting a cheap and practical new car. Power comes from the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the MG3, meaning that the ZS is certainly no performance car, but it’s got enough go for efficient urban driving.

4) Chery Tiggo 4 Urban/Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5L: $23,990 driveaway

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Drivetrain: 108kW/210Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, CVT (Chery); 82kW/200Nm 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder, six-speed auto (Mahindra)

Combined fuel economy: 7.4L/100km (Chery); 6.5L/100km (Mahindra)

Warranty: Seven-year/unlimited km (Chery); seven-year/150,000km (Mahindra)

Both the Chery Tiggo 4 Urban and Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5L are priced at just $23,990 driveaway and used to be the cheapest SUVs in Australia. Although that’s $1000 more expensive than the MG ZS Vibe, both the Tiggo 4 Urban and AX5L are better equipped and gruntier than the MG thanks to their turbocharged petrol engines. Both are covered by long warranties too, and present comfortable driving experiences from behind the wheel.

5) Suzuki Swift Hybrid: $25,490 driveaway

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Drivetrain: 1.2-litre mild-hybrid three-cylinder, 61kW/112Nm, five-speed manual

Combined fuel economy: 3.8L/100km

Warranty: Five-year/unlimited km

The Suzuki Swift is an iconic little car and in its latest generation, it’s a good to drive as well as fuel efficient. Pricing starts from $25,490 driveaway and its 61kW 1.2-litre engine is hardly a firecracker, but it’s fine around town and with fuel economy rated from 3.8L/100km for the manual (CVT auto: 4.0L/100km), it’ll likely save you a lot in petrol. The Swift range is well equipped, with even the base model featuring a 9.0-inch touchscreen with inbuilt sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and safety features like autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

6) GWM Haval Jolion Lux: $26,990 driveaway

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Drivetrain: 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder, 105kW/210Nm, seven-speed dual-clutch

Combined fuel economy: 8.1L/100km

Warranty: Seven-year/unlimited km

The Jolion is a highly popular small SUV with 3593 sales under its belt in Australia to the end of February, and it’s easy to see why. It’s excellent value for money priced from just $26,990 driveaway, though there are deals to be had – for example, the base Lux is currently available for just $23,990 driveaway. Standard features are healthy across the range, and a 105kW 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is standard across the range – plus, a hybrid is also available.

7) BYD Atto 1 Essential: $27,096 driveaway

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Drivetrain: Single-motor electric, 65kW/175Nm, single-speed

Range: 220km

Warranty: Six-year/150,000km (car), eight-year/160,000km (battery)

Perhaps surprisingly, it is possible to buy a fully electric vehicle for comfortably under $30,000 including on-road costs. BYD launched the Atto 1 electric light hatchback in late 2025 and it’s available in two specifications with the entry-level Essential using a small 30kWh battery for a reasonable 220km of range. The upper-spec Premium uses a larger 43.2kWh batter for 310km of range, though that’s priced at around $32,000 driveaway.

8) GAC Emzoom Luxury: $27,572 driveaway

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Drivetrain: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, 125kW/270Nm, seven-speed dual-clutch

Combined fuel economy: 6.1L/100km

Warranty: Seven-year/unlimited km

GAC is a new brand to Australian shores – the Emzoom is its petrol-powered small SUV and its most affordable product locally. It features a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine making a gutsy – for this list, anyway – 125kW of power and 270Nm of torque, which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Emzoom is funkily styled and well equipped, and is one of Australia’s cheapest small SUVs.

9) Hyundai Venue: $27,636 driveaway

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Drivetrain: 1.6-litre four-cylinder, 90kW/151Nm, six-speed manual or automatic

Combined fuel economy: 7.0-7.2L/100km

Warranty: Five-year/unlimited km (extendable to seven years with dealer servicing)

The Hyundai Venue is the cheapest product that Hyundai sells locally, but it’s also a good small SUV option thanks to its spacious feeling inside, solid driving experience and – rarely – the fact it still offers the option of a six-speed manual. A 1.6-litre petrol engine is standard across the range, which is a little thirstier than competitors, but it makes a reasonable 90kW of power.

10) Mazda2 G15 Evolve: $28,990 driveaway

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Drivetrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder, 81kW/142Nm, six-speed automatic

Combined fuel economy: 5.0L/100km

Warranty: Five-year/unlimited km

The final entrant in the top 10 cheapest cars in Australia is the venerable Mazda2, which is currently priced from $28,990 driveaway. An 81kW/142Nm 1.5-litre petrol engine with a six-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range, as is a long list of standard features like climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring and even adaptive cruise control. The 2 is also fun to drive and fuel efficient too, rated at just 5.0L/100km.