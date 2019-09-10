Rod Millen’s dream garage

Celica Pikes Peak

I really have to focus hard to drive this car. It was originally built as a dirt car and we haven’t changed anything apart from the tyres. It has slicks on it now, but it’s still pretty loose in terms of roll stiffness. It’s not optimised for a pavement event like Leadfoot, but I’m not going to change it. It’s not ideal for here, but it’s just such fun.

Toyota Tundra

Over in the States I have a Lexus RC F but I just don’t drive it. On the other hand, I have this 15-year-old Toyota truck and I use it all the time. When I travel cross-country I’ll take the truck because I can stop at antique stores and pick up stuff. The days of getting thrills out of driving fast on the road are over. You just can’t do it anymore.

JCB Telehandler

In terms of the pure pleasure I get out of it, my JCB is tough to beat. I put out more than a thousand hay bales for the Leadfoot Festival with it and it’s actually pretty tricky to carry them, place them and line them all up. I strive all the time to do better at it so, at this stage of my life, I find it pretty rewarding when I get that right!

