Dynamic Wheel product test

With the purchase of my new (well, new to me – she’s second-hand) Troopy, I figured quality rubber on decent rims would be one of the first additions I’d make.

Although the current trend is to fit alloy rims, and while there are good reasons for that choice, I’ve opted to stick to good-old steel rims from Dynamic Wheel Company.

There are plenty of look-a-like steel rims on the market, but the long-running Sunraysia-style is a resilient rim suited to the rugged Troopy and its intended long-term off-road use, especially given that they are rated at 1400kg per rim.

Another reason I opted for the Dynamic Wheel Company’s rims is the multitude of rim offsets available for 70 Series Land Cruisers. By choosing negative 25mm offset rims for my 70s rear, I could legally semi-rectify its mismatched front and rear wheel tracks (of 95mm), on the cheap.

This choice pushes the rear rims out by 25mm each, widening the track by 50mm, which is the legal maximum in New South Wales. The wider rim width (eight inches) and wider tyre selection (285/75R16) will (mostly) overcome the track issue.

I kept the standard zero-offset for the front and the spare, so I figure if I get a flat I’ll have a straight swap for the front, and I’ll simply (temporarily) put up with the mismatched offset on the rear.

I’ve resisted the temptation to go for larger diameter rims, and kept to the 16-inch measurement, to allow a wide array of rubber options and the best off-road ability (by way of tyre sidewall flex). Dynamic offers a decent diameter range, from 12 inches up to 18 inches for those that want to step up in size.

Why black? It’s a personal choice, that’s all. They are also available in white.

For the 70 Series – and many other four-wheel drives – the Dynamic Wheel Company does offer offsets (up to negative 44mm), which for off-road use would (almost) totally overcome the Cruiser’s track issues.

For more information on the range of Dynamic steel wheels, as well as the complete range of other steelies and alloys, check out www.dynamicwheelco.com.au.

Rated

Available from: www.dynamicwheelco.com.au

RRP: From $110

We say: Tough steel that will cop loads of abuse