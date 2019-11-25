WhichCar
The last version of Audi TT RS lands in Australia

By Chris Thompson, 03 Jun 2020 News

2020 Audi TT RS blue

The swansong for Audi’s baby supercar is upon us as the five-pot TT arrives

This is it, folks. The last of the Audi TT RSs is upon us, with the five-cylinder baby supercar set to debut in Australia with one final generation.

The majority of specs haven’t changed a whole lot since MOTOR last had a proper encounter with the $134,900 sports car still producing 294kW and 480Nm from its 2.5-litre turbo five-pot engine.

This also means the 0-100km/h claim remains 3.7sec, though it’s possible to dip below 3.6sec as was proven at PCOTY 2018. The 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox is also carried over.

2020 Audi TT RS driving

What is new for the new TT RS, however, is its styling.

Following on from the lower-spec TTs which have already arrived in Australia, the TT 45 TFSI and the TT S, The RS gains new aggressive, more angular exterior design elements and an updated interior.

While it’s available to order now, the first deliveries of the new TT RS are set to commence in July, with Audi’s head of product planning Shawn Ticehurst emphasising the heritage behind the model as it reaches the end of its life.

2020 Audi TT RS rear

Audi Australia says the model’s update means there’s more than $6500 worth of added value compared to its predecessor, which was on sale for $137,611.

The Audi TT RS’s future is clear, but whether a replacement model is on the way is on the way to fill the sports car gap it will leave is yet to be confirmed.

