SHELVE THE singlets and clip the mullets, as thehas been called off due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deni Ute Muster joins a long list of canned outback events this year, including the iconic Big Red Bash and the Birdsville Races.

"Despite our very best efforts to continue with planning for our 22nd event, we are saddened to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Deni Ute Muster," said Vicky Lowry, the GM of Deni Play on the Plains Festival Ltd.

"Due to the current COVID-19 outbreaks and the evolving situation, and after consultation with government and health officials, it is not possible to predict what will happen in the coming months and we must make the health and safety of our patrons and staff our top priority," she said.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 event - as well as reserved camping tickets - will automatically be valid for the 2021 event.

However, if you've purchased tickets and you're unable to make the 2021 Muster - scheduled for October 1 and 2 - a refund request is available from Oztix until September 30, 2020.

SURVIVAL GUIDE: Deni Ute Muster

With its origins dating back to 1999, the Deni Ute Muster typically brings close to 20,000 people to the small town of Deniliquin each year to celebrate all things Australiana, including the iconic "ute". With trade stalls and plenty of entertainment (including night concerts with top-line talent) the event is a quintessential outback experience.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their patience and support and will continue to respond to questions on our social media accounts as we begin to move forward and plan for 2021," said Lowry. "We look forward to seeing you on 1 and 2 October 2021, when we will be back bigger and stronger."