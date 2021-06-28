Snapshot GR 86 will debut at Goodwood's Festival of Speed nine years after its predecessor was fanged up the hill climb

FOS will play host to several new cars including BMW's next 2 Series and Genesis's G70 Shooting Brake

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 will make its dynamic debut at the 2021 running of the Goodwood Festival of Speed (FOS).

Succeeding the celebrated GT 86, the new Japanese two-door sports coupe will be feature at Goodwood this year after the popular event was cancelled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, unlike its predecessor which launched back in 2012, the GR 86 will take to the hill climb with a fair bit more firepower than the GT 86’s middling 152kW and 212Nm.

3

Thanks to a higher displacement 2.4-litre boxer four-cylinder engine, the GR 86 produces 173kW and 250Nm, which is a significant bump in performance.

Couple the added oomph with a kerb weight claimed to be five kilos lighter than its forebearer (1270kg), performance-oriented 215/40 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, and a claimed 50 per cent increase in torsional rigidity, and it isn’t hard to imagine the new Japanese sportscar will be a fair bit quicker than the car it replaces.

The GR 86 is also a full 1.1 seconds quicker than the GT 86 to 100km/h, with the new car making the sprint in a respectable 6.3 seconds.

3

Toyota’s latest sportscar won’t be the only new product making its debut at Goodwood this year either.