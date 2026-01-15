Alfa Romeo has launched a new limited edition version of its Giulia Quadrifoglio super sedan called the Estrema, or “extreme” in Italian. Limited to just 19 units in Australia, the Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema adds a host of special design elements to separate it from lesser Giulia models, including carbon fibre exterior trimmings on the mirror caps and grille, black brake callipers and an Akrapovič titanium exhaust.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema is priced from $186,990 plus on-road costs, or $30,000 more than the regular Giulia Quadrifoglio on which it’s based.

For enthusiasts, the tastiest feature of the Estrema is the Akrapovič titanium exhaust system with carbon fibre finishers, which not only sounds even better but also makes more grunt at 382kW/606Nm (up from 375kW/600Nm).

In addition to the new exhaust system, the Estrema also adds a number of carbon-fibre trims, including on the door mirror caps, front grille and illuminated doorsills.

Black brake callipers and rear badging also feature, as well as red key covers, door projector lights, a commemorative build plate, certificate of authenticity and even a 33 Stradale customer book.

The Estrema is available in ‘Vulcano Black’, ‘Etna Red’ or ‘Montreal Green’ colouring for no extra charge, Customers can also add carbon-ceramic brakes for $15,950, as well as Sparco leather/suede bucket seats with carbon-fibre backing for $8350.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema design enhancements:

Akrapovič titanium exhaust system with carbon-fibre finishers

Carbon-fibre door mirror caps

Carbon-fibre Scudetto front grille

Carbon-fibre illuminated door sills

Black Giulia rear badge

Black Brembo brake calipers

Alfa Romeo monochrome badging

Alfa Romeo red key covers

Alfa Romeo door projector lights

Special paint

Commemorative build plate

Certificate of authenticity

Customer gift (33 Stradale book)

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema is now available to order ahead of the first deliveries landing in February.