Alfa Romeo Australia has introduced new special edition variants of the Tonale small SUV, Giulia mid-size sedan and Stelvio mid-size SUV. Named the Intensa, the new variants add golden exterior accents and tan interior trimmings to celebrate Alfa’s heritage. Strictly limited numbers of Intensa models are available and pricing starts at $69,990 plus on-road costs for the Tonale, $84,990 +ORC for the Giulia and $94,490 +ORC for the Stelvio.

The new Alfa Romeo Intensa Special Series models are identified by new exterior features on each, including golden detailing on the wheels, Italian flag emblems on the mirrors and a sunroof fitted as standard equipment. The Tonale and Stelvio feature 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, with the Giulia fitted with 19s instead.

2

According to Alfa Romeo, each model in the Intensa Special Series is available in three colours chosen to accentuate the light gold exterior accents. The Tonale is available in Alfa Black, Alfa Red (+$1990), or Montreal Green (+ $2500) with the Stelvio and Giulia offered in Volcano Black, Etna Red (+$4000), or Montreal Green (+$4000).

On the inside of the Giulia and Stelvio Intensa Special Series model is black leather upholstery with tan stitching, a tan Alfa Romeo logo on the headrests and tan, a two-tone steering wheel with tan accents and contrasting stitching, and Intensa branding embroidered on the front centre armrest and heat-embossed on the inner side panels of the front seats.

The Tonale Intensa instead features suede seats with grey backing and tan stitching, along with the introduction of a rotary shifter for the first time in Australia.

3

The Intensa Special Series is an extremely limited release, with only 10 Tonale, 10 Stelvio, and 30 Giulia units available across Australia.

Alfa Romeo Intensa Special Series pricing (plus on-road costs):

Tonale: $69,990

Giulia: $84,990

Stelvio: $94,490

The Alfa Romeo Intensa Special Series models are now available to order ahead of the first deliveries commencing later in the year.