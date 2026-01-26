Ford’s long-anticipated competitive debut at the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour will extend beyond the racetrack, with Mustang owners set to play a visible role across the event weekend.

The Blue Oval will field a Mustang GT3 in Australia’s international endurance race for the first time, entered by HRT Ford Racing. Supercars star Broc Feeney will share driving duties with experienced GT racers Christopher Mies and Dennis Olsen, both former winners at Mount Panorama.

Away from the racing action, Ford has confirmed the introduction of its first Mustang Corral at the Bathurst 12 Hour. Located at The Chase, the dedicated area will be open to Mustang owners across the three-day event, marking the first time the concept has appeared in Australia. Similar corrals have been a fixture at major Ford and Mustang events in Europe and the United States.

Event Director Shane Rudzis said the addition reflected the strong local interest surrounding the Mustang’s Bathurst appearance.

“There’s a lot of excitement around the Mustang’s debut in the Bathurst 12 Hour, and this gives owners a chance to be part of that moment,” Rudzis said. “The Chase will effectively become a Mustang hub across the weekend.”

The Mustang Corral will operate as a designated gathering point for owners, positioned at one of the fastest sections of the Mount Panorama circuit. From there, attendees will be able to watch the Mustang GT3 compete against a full field of international GT3 entries.

Owners will also have access to a Ford Racing Mustang Owner’s Lounge, available exclusively to Mustang drivers and their guests. The space will offer refreshments and a shaded area during the race.

A limited number of Mustang owners will be able to park and display their vehicles in a premium corral area next to the lounge. These vehicles will be granted tunnel access to reach the infield location.

Additional Ford Racing vehicles are also expected to be displayed, highlighting the brand’s ongoing involvement in Australian motorsport.

The 2026 Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour will be held from 13–15 February. Mustang owners can pre-register for updates and early access to the Mustang Corral via the event website.