Great Wall Motors’ local electrification strategy will kick off with a hybrid Haval H6 due later this year, laying the groundwork for the Ora EV range it says could be here as soon as 2022.

The Ora brands, which sits under the GWM Group's umbrella alongside Haval, produces the intriguingly named Good Cat city car, Lightning Cat concept sedan and Punk Cat – which is a retro-inspired VW-Beetle lookalike.

“The Good Cat is already on sale [in China],” GWM marketing boss Steve Maciver said. “That’s a car on sale in China for less than the equivalent of AU$35,000 today.”

“So there may be a chance we can bring that car to Australia at a very attractive price, and that’s what we’re trying to do, but there’s still work.”

Maciver says the New South Wales Government’s recently announced EV incentives might help bring forward Ora's arrival.

From September this year, EV buyers in NSW are eligible for significant incentives in the form of subsidies and waived stamp duty, while the Government has committed to invest $171m into EV infrastructure.

The Ora Good Cat, known as the Haomao in the Chinese domestic market, packs a single motor driving the front wheels with 107kW and 210Nm. It has two batteries offering either 401 or 501 kilometres of range.